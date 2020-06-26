What’s Next For Niall Horan? One Direction Star Is Hopeful For New Music And Tour In 2021

Niall Horan has cancelled his Nice to Meet Ya tour. Picture: PA

Niall Horan was meant to be heading on his ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ world tour in 2020.

Niall Horan, like his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, had big plans for 2020 after releasing his second solo album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ in March.

The 26-year-old was booked to embark on his ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ world tour later this year, but has cancelled and postponed most of his shows due to the global pandemic.

During his interview with Capital Breakfast Niall joked: “I’ve released an album at possibly the worst time.”

He also said to ETalk he was passing the time by cooking and working out.

But what’s next for Niall in 2020?

Niall Horan is yet to reschedule his world tour. Picture: NiallHoran.com

Niall has kept himself busy throughout lockdown, joining Ashe for a feature on her song ‘Moral of the Story’ and regularly taking to Instagram Live to show fans how he makes his music.

With all the extra time to write lyrics and play all of his instruments, fans are hoping for even more new music from Niall at the end of the year or into 2021.

On the tour section of his site, Niall has promised: “I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021.”

He added: “I want to announce new dates soon but I don’t think it’s fair on you guys to do so until the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal.”

Niall and his One Direction bandmates Harry, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are also said to be planning a 10th anniversary celebration to mark a decade of 1D.

The boys were formed on 24 July on The X Factor back in 2010, and it’s recently been reported there’ll be some sort of reunion between the lads in a few weeks time.

