Niall Horan 'Dating' Designer Shoe Buyer Amelia Woolley For Past Two Months

Niall Horan dating shoe buyer Amelia Woolley for past two months. Picture: Getty Images/ SnapChat/ Instagram Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan is said to be dating a designer shoe buyer, Amelia Woolley, with the pair having been seeing each other for the past two months, and fans couldn't be happier for the singer.

Niall Horan is reportedly now a taken man, dating 23-year-old designer shoe buyer, Amelia Woolley, for the past two months, with the pair even posing for a cute couple's picture- and we can hear hearts all over the world breaking as we speak.

Niall Horan's X Factor Dance Audition Has One Direction Fans Wondering Why Zayn's Always Get Dragged

Niall Horan reportedly dating designer shoe buyer with the pair meeting in London. Picture: Snapchat Amelia Woolley

According to the Daily Mail, a source confirmed their romance, saying: "Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months."

"'He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on – and she's told close friends this could be the real deal."

Although the 'No Judgement' singer is yet to confirm he's seeing someone, it appears he hasn't been keeping their relationship too secret, having taken a selfie of them out for a drink and posting it to her personal Snapchat page, captioning the black and white picture 'Sunday vibes'.

Unsurprisingly, the image has found its way online and will no doubt be doing the rounds and breaking every heart in sight, but all of Niall's fans (their fanbase name still up for debate, btw) are overjoyed to see him looking so happy.

Up until now, it had only been Niall and Harry Styles who were the remaining bachelors of One Direction, and it seems another has just been taken off the market!

A source told the Daily Mail: "Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased."

This would be Niall's first (public) relationship since he and Hailee Steinfeld split back in 2019 after around a year of dating, and we're loving seeing him look this happy!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News