Nathan And Holly From Too Hot To Handle Seemingly Confirm Relationship

2 February 2022, 15:47 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 15:49

Too Hot To Handle’s Nathan and Holly may have just dropped a massive hint about their relationship status.

Nathan Soan and Holly Scarfone became one of fans’ favourite couples from Too Hot To Handle season 3.

*Warning - THTH spoilers ahead!*

Although the couple lost a huge amount of money from the prize fund due to not following Lana’s rules in the retreat, they did end up redeeming themselves and forming a deeper, meaningful connection.

How Much Alcohol The Too Hot To Handle Cast Are Really Allowed

Many fans have been wondering whether the pair are still together after series 3 wrapped over a year ago, and they have just dropped the biggest hint regarding their relationship status.

Just a few short weeks after the new season dropped on Netflix, Nathan took to Instagram to seemingly confirm that he and Holly are still going strong.

Nathan seemingly confirmed he and Holly are still together
Nathan seemingly confirmed he and Holly are still together. Picture: @nathsoan/Instagram
Holly and Nathan became a fan-favourite couple on Too Hot To Handle
Holly and Nathan became a fan-favourite couple on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: @nathsoan/Instagram

Although he didn’t outrightly call Holly his girlfriend, the loved-up snaps he shared speak for themselves!

Nathan shared a series of photos of him and Holly locking lips and looking happy as ever during a romantic trip on a speedboat.

He simply captioned it: “What they don’t see,” alongside a side-eye emoji.

Nathan tagged the location as Turks and Caicos, which is where Too Hot To Handle is filmed, so it’s likely the snaps are from a year ago when the pair were still on the show, or shortly after they finished filming.

Holly and Nathan from Too Hot To handle look more loved-up than ever
Holly and Nathan from Too Hot To handle look more loved-up than ever. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram
Nathan and Holly first met on Too Hot To Handle a year ago
Nathan and Holly first met on Too Hot To Handle a year ago. Picture: @hollyscarfone/Instagram

Holly fulled the romance speculation after commenting on the post, writing: “Loved this day,” before adding, “Not my mom liking this.”

The model also went on to share some pretty loved-up snaps of the pair in matching sweatshirts on her own Instagram.

This comes after the pair had been spending some time together in London amid the season 3 cast reunion.

Holly and Nathan even dished on their special bond in a chat with us ahead of the new series dropping, where they both hinted that things were going well for them and they’ve kept in contact since the show ended.

Can we continue shipping Nathan and Holly now?!

