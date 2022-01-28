Exclusive

How Much Alcohol The Too Hot To Handle Cast Are Really Allowed

The Too Hot To Handle cast had strict rules to follow on the show. Picture: Netflix

The Too Hot To Handle contestants had to follow strict rules on the show.

Too Hot To Handle is one of the most risqué shows out there as ten singletons join together in an idyllic retreat to live their best single lives.

However, the contestants don’t know what they’ve signed up for as they got the shock of their lives when they realise they’re not allowed to have any sexual contact with other contestants or the huge cash prize fund will drop.

If you’ve been a fan of the series since the start, you’ll know the cast are prone to breaking a rule or ten.

How much alcohol are the Too Hot To Handle cast allowed on the show. Picture: Netflix

However, Lana's 'no kissing' rule isn't her only strict requirement - the cast also had to follow the show's drinking rules.

So, how much alcohol are the Too Hot To Handle cast really allowed during their time in the retreat?

We’ve got the lowdown…

Too Hot To Handle contestants have a two drink limit. Picture: Netflix

There was a record number of rule breaks on season 3 of Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

How much alcohol are the Too Hot To Handle cast allowed on the show?

When speaking to this year’s contestant Harry Johnson, he told us that the cast were limited with how many drinks they were allowed each night.

He explained that the contestants were only permitted a two-drink limit.

Harry spilled about their drink allowance when asked about what his plans for a reunion with the cast entailed.

Harry joked: “Just drink plenty of alcohol because we didn’t get much on the show. Two drinks a day doesn’t get you drunk.”

Too Hot To Handle season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

