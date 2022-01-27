Will There Be A Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Everything we know so far about Too Hot To handle season 4. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Here’s what we know about Too Hot To Handle series 4 so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Too Hot To Handle season 3 only dropped last week and fans have already been binge-watching the Netflix series.

The new season stars a new line-up of singletons including Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson, Holly Scarfone, Nathan Soan, Georgia Hassarati and more.

Harry And Beaux Appear To Confirm Relationship With First Date Since Too Hot To Handle

But has there been any word on a season 4 of Too Hot To Handle yet?

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential fourth season…

Will there be a Too Hot To Handle season 4? Picture: Netflix

Netflix fans are hoping for a season 4 of Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Too Hot To Handle season 4?

Although Netflix is yet to confirm or deny whether we’ll be getting a Too Hot To Handle season 4, we’re optimistic!

Since the singletons heading on the show are under the impression that they’re going on a completely different series, filming details are always super secret.

Season 3 was filmed before season 2 dropped on Netflix, so it’s very likely that filming dates will be under wraps to avoid spoilers of the show to the contestants.

Will there be a Too Hot To Handle season 4? Picture: Netflix

Netflix are yet to confirm season 4 of Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

However, keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info if it does eventually get announced!

Too Hot To Handle season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital