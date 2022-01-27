On Air Now
27 January 2022, 14:44
Here’s what we know about Too Hot To Handle series 4 so far.
Too Hot To Handle season 3 only dropped last week and fans have already been binge-watching the Netflix series.
The new season stars a new line-up of singletons including Beaux Raymond, Harry Johnson, Holly Scarfone, Nathan Soan, Georgia Hassarati and more.
Harry And Beaux Appear To Confirm Relationship With First Date Since Too Hot To Handle
But has there been any word on a season 4 of Too Hot To Handle yet?
Here’s everything we know so far about a potential fourth season…
Although Netflix is yet to confirm or deny whether we’ll be getting a Too Hot To Handle season 4, we’re optimistic!
Since the singletons heading on the show are under the impression that they’re going on a completely different series, filming details are always super secret.
Season 3 was filmed before season 2 dropped on Netflix, so it’s very likely that filming dates will be under wraps to avoid spoilers of the show to the contestants.
However, keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info if it does eventually get announced!
Too Hot To Handle season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.
