Harry And Beaux Appear To Confirm Relationship With First Date Since Too Hot To Handle

By Capital FM

It seems Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle season 3 are still together!

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond became the fan-favourite couple after series 3 dropped last week.

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

Their friendship blossomed in the retreat, with Harry going on to ask Beaux to be his girlfriend during their romantic boat date.

Since the show wrapped a year ago, fans have been dying to find out whether the pair are still together, and they may have just given us the update we all needed.

The cast of season 3 has been busy promoting the new series and have got together a number of times in the past week, including Harry and Beaux themselves, Nathan Soan, Holly Scarfone, Olga Bednarska, Georgia Hassarati and Jackson Mawhinney.

Too Hot To Handle's Harry and Beaux appear to confirm their romance. Picture: Netflix

Harry and Beaux won Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Following their group antics, it seems Beaux and Harry managed to get some time together and even documented what appeared to be their first date since leaving the show.

Harry shared a TikTok of Beaux speaking over a famous quote from the 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street, where Margot Robbie’s character Naomi says to her husband, Jordan: “And from now on, it’s gonna be nothing be short, short skirts around the house.”

The video was simply captioned with: “When HarryBeaux reunite,” while adding: “Not today Lana… not today.”

Harry asked Beaux to be his girlfriend on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Getty

It wasn’t long before their fans, co-stars and former contestants from season 2 even commented on the video, shipping the couple.

Contestant Patrick Mullen wrote: “That’s so funny,” while season two’s Chase DeMoor added a series of laughing emojis.

“I am so insanely happy for you two… fav couple in any season,” wrote a fan.

Can we take this as confirmation that Harry-Beaux is still going strong?!

