Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

25 January 2022, 16:39
Here’s a round-up of every single rule break spotted by Lana on series 3 of Too Hot To Handle.
The new series of Too Hot To Handle has just dropped and the season 3 contestants were ruthless with their rule-breaks!
Contestants such as Nathan Soan, Holly Scarfone, Harry Johnson, Beaux Raymond and many more were amongst the cast members who Lana was keeping her eyes on in the retreat.
For the first time ever, the huge prize money hit $0 - and considering this year’s cash prize doubled from $100,000 to $200,000, it makes the number of prize deductions even more record-breaking!
Too Hot To Handle Star Gerrie Labuschagne ‘Proposed To His Girlfriend’ Before Going On Show
But just how much did the rule-breaks cost and who didn’t follow Lana’s rules?
We’ve got you covered on every single rule-break from series 3 of Too Hot To Handle, in order.
Let’s take a look…
*Warning - THTH spoilers ahead!*
