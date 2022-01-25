Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

By Capital FM

Here’s a round-up of every single rule break spotted by Lana on series 3 of Too Hot To Handle.

The new series of Too Hot To Handle has just dropped and the season 3 contestants were ruthless with their rule-breaks!

Contestants such as Nathan Soan, Holly Scarfone, Harry Johnson, Beaux Raymond and many more were amongst the cast members who Lana was keeping her eyes on in the retreat.

For the first time ever, the huge prize money hit $0 - and considering this year’s cash prize doubled from $100,000 to $200,000, it makes the number of prize deductions even more record-breaking!

There were a record-breaking number of rule-breaks on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

THTH season 3 contestants spent all of the prize money. Picture: Netflix

But just how much did the rule-breaks cost and who didn’t follow Lana’s rules?

We’ve got you covered on every single rule-break from series 3 of Too Hot To Handle, in order.

Let’s take a look…

*Warning - THTH spoilers ahead!*

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan and Holly spent the most money at the retreat. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle contestants managed to win back $90,000. Picture: Netflix

Every single rule break from Too Hot To Handle season 3

Izzy and Georgia - $3,000

Truth and Izzy - $6,000

Stevan and Georgia - $6,000

Holly and Nathan - $6,000

Holly and Nathan - $6,000

Holly and Nathan - $18,000

Stevan and Olga - $6,000

Holly and Nathan - $6,000

Holly and Nathan - $69,000

Georgia and Gerrie - $6,000

Izzy and Jackson - $6,000

Izzy and Jackson - $10,000

Izzy and Jackson - $6,000

Harry - $4,000

Nathan and Holly - $6,000

Nathan and Holly - $30,000

