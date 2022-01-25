Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

25 January 2022, 16:39

Here’s a round-up of every single rule break spotted by Lana on series 3 of Too Hot To Handle.

The new series of Too Hot To Handle has just dropped and the season 3 contestants were ruthless with their rule-breaks!

Contestants such as Nathan Soan, Holly Scarfone, Harry Johnson, Beaux Raymond and many more were amongst the cast members who Lana was keeping her eyes on in the retreat.

For the first time ever, the huge prize money hit $0 - and considering this year’s cash prize doubled from $100,000 to $200,000, it makes the number of prize deductions even more record-breaking!

There were a record-breaking number of rule-breaks on Too Hot To Handle season 3
THTH season 3 contestants spent all of the prize money
But just how much did the rule-breaks cost and who didn’t follow Lana’s rules?

We’ve got you covered on every single rule-break from series 3 of Too Hot To Handle, in order.

Let’s take a look…

*Warning - THTH spoilers ahead!*

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan and Holly spent the most money at the retreat
Too Hot To Handle contestants managed to win back $90,000
Every single rule break from Too Hot To Handle season 3

  • Izzy and Georgia - $3,000
  • Truth and Izzy - $6,000
  • Stevan and Georgia - $6,000
  • Holly and Nathan - $6,000
  • Holly and Nathan - $6,000
  • Holly and Nathan - $18,000
  • Stevan and Olga - $6,000
  • Holly and Nathan - $6,000
  • Holly and Nathan - $69,000
  • Georgia and Gerrie - $6,000
  • Izzy and Jackson - $6,000
  • Izzy and Jackson - $10,000
  • Izzy and Jackson - $6,000
  • Harry - $4,000
  • Nathan and Holly - $6,000
  • Nathan and Holly - $30,000

