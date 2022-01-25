Too Hot To Handle Star Gerrie Labuschagne ‘Proposed To His Girlfriend’ Before Going On Show

By Capital FM

Big Brother US star Whitney Williams claims her Too Hot To Handle ex-boyfriend Gerrie Labuschagne sent her a ring before he went on the show.

American reality TV star Whitney Williams has claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Gerrie Labuschagne, proposed to her before going on Too Hot To Handle.

After the new series recently dropped, Big Brother US star Whitney revealed that she had an intense relationship with the THTH contestant before he began filming in January 2021.

Whitney said that Gerrie had initially approached her on TikTok and from that point, they’d spend hours on the phone with one another.

“We’d fall asleep on the phone together,” Whitney told Us Weekly, “Now I feel like it was all bulls**t.”

Whitney Williams dated Gerrie Labuschagne before he went on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: @makeupbywhit/Instagram

Whitney claimed that Gerrie proposed to her before he went on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

According to Whitney, rugby player Gerrie was living in Japan for the majority of their two-year relationship and sent her a ring during that time.

She even said he had spoken to her two sons - now 8 and 5 years old - from her previous relationship.

Whitney continued to the publication: “He proposed to me in November [2020]. We broke up, like, a couple of weeks after that and then he started filming Too Hot to Handle about a month after that.”

However, they went on to continue their on-off relationship when Gerrie returned from the show, before finally calling it quits in November 2021.

Gerrie Labuschagne is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle season 3. Picture: Netflix

Whitney opened up about her relationship with Too Hot To Handle star, Gerrie. Picture: @makeupbywhit/Instagram

Whitney said: “He got me. He love bombed the s**t out of me. He said all the things that I wanted to hear because I was a single mom.

“I saw his episode on Too Hot to Handle where he was like, ‘I know how I’m gonna get her attention, this is how I get all the ladies interested in me’.

“I just fell for it immediately. I felt like it was love bombing and he was just lying and saying all the right things to get me to be interested in him.”

Gerrie is yet to address the claims.

