Too Hot To Handle Stars Arrested & Fined After Abusing Staff On Flight Home From Filming

By Capital FM

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry, Beaux and Jackson were arrested after behaving badly on their flight back home from filming.

Too Hot To Handle stars Harry Johnson, Beaux Raymond and Jackson (real name Matthew) Mawhinney were arrested and fined following their bad behaviour on their flight home from filming series 3 of the Netflix show.

Although the new season of the show recently aired, showing contestants such as Beaux & Harry and Holly Scarfone & Nathan Soan attempt to follow Lana’s rules, it turns out the arrest took place in February 2021.

Beaux, Harry and Jackson reportedly all became abusive towards cabin crew on their British Airways flight after becoming annoyed at being told they had to follow Covid regulations by wearing face masks during their flight.

Jackson also allegedly spat at a member of the airways staff before asking them to ‘look up his mum’ - who is Baroness Patricia Scotland - Britain's first female attorney general.

Too Hot To Handle's Beaux, Harry & Jackson were arrested after abusing cabin crew. Picture: Netflix

Beaux and Harry were warned over their 'intimate behaviour' on the flight. Picture: Netflix

The Netflix star is also said to have screwed up a written warning from the captain, while the court also heard that during the flight, he began doing press-ups in the aisle, despite the ‘fasten seatbelt’ sign being on.

Beaux is said to have gotten abusive when she was refused more alcohol on the flight, allegedly telling the stewardess: “Take my f**king tray away, don’t you know I’m a f**king secretary, I will take your job away from you.”

The cabin crew reportedly also warned Harry and Beaux about their ‘intimate behaviour’ on board.

They were arrested upon landing and the stars were fined £3,000 each after going to court, where they admitted to their behaviour.

Too Hot To Handle's Jackson was arrested after filming. Picture: Netflix

The reality TV stars have since apologised for their behaviour. Picture: Netflix

The stars have since apologised, with Harry telling this tabloid: “I hope when people do watch the show, they realise that our characters aren't what's been portrayed and obviously it just was a drunk mistake.”

Beaux went on to say: “Definitely. I'm sorry to everyone and nothing like that has ever, ever happen again.”

Meanwhile, Jackson added: “Our behaviour was immature and irresponsible and it’s weighed heavy on all us, and we're just really looking to move forward from it as quickly as possible.”

