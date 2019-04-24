Zara McDermott Says Olly Murs ‘Thinks She Has The X Factor’ As She Appears To Confirm Dating Rumours

Zara McDermott was quizzed on rumours she’s dating Olly Murs, and her response was very telling.

Love Island star Zara McDermott and pop star Olly Murs have been at the centre of romance rumours for weeks, and the reality TV star appeared to confirm the speculation when she was grilled by journalist Victoria Derbyshire following an appearance on her BBC Two show.

Zara joked Olly “thinks she has The X Factor” as Victoria poked fun at the rumours, but despite laughing at the interrogation and shaking her head, Zara told the BBC presenter: “No comment.”

Zara McDermott didn't deny she was dating Olly Murs when quizzed by Victoria Derbyshire. Picture: Getty / Instagram

One of her friends then chipped in: “Did he slide into your DMs?” as Zara continued giggling and repeated: “No comment!”

Victoria then pressed Zara: “From your reaction and your no comment, can we take that to mean you are? It would be nice if you were.”

Zara cryptically replied: “He’s a lovely guy” before one of her friends joked: “He thinks you’ve got The X Factor.” And the reality TV babe couldn’t help but reply: “He thinks I’ve got the X Factor.”

Olly Murs was spotted liking Zara McDermott's sexy Instagram snaps. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Everyone around her then sang Olly’s hit: “Wrapped up” as their pal continued to blush.

Rumours first sparked about Zara and Olly's blossoming romance when he began 'liking' her bikini-clad Instagram pictures after meeting on a night out in Essex.

