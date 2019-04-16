WATCH: Olly Murs Tells Awkward Encounter With Gary Barlow In The Toilet

Olly Murs shared the story of the time he embarrassed himself in front of the Take That singer, while in the men's toilets.

Olly Murs has met loads of big stars - we even tested him on some more of the unlikelier collaborations in music - but none gets more awkward than when he met Gary Barlow.

The 34-year-old caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to chat about his new songs and - oddly - his cringe celebrity encounters.

Olly said "I had a really bad curry the night before," before going on to explain that he was desperate for the toilets while in the studio.

"I've walked out, and I've seen Gary Barlow," said Olly, worriedly. He went on to do a (spot-on) impression of the Take That singer, who apparently said "That flippin' stinks, that..."

Olly Murs caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

If you've ever had an awkward encounter with a star, be thankful it wasn't as bad as Olly Murs'.