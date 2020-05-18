Inside Olly Murs’ Glamorous Essex Home Where He’s Isolating With Girlfriend Amelia Tank

Olly Murs is isolating with his girlfriend at his luxurious Essex home which has its own swimming pool and gym room!

Olly Murs and girlfriend Amelia Tank have been keeping each other entertained throughout lockdown by playing various pranks on each other and then uploading them to TikTok and Instagram.

As well as dunking his girlfriend in the pool, Olly has been waking her up most mornings with loud noises, and even put his private parts in a Pringle tube to take her by surprise.

In their numerous video clips the couple have given a glimpse inside The Voice coach’s lavish Essex home where Olly has a modern decorated house with much of its wooden structure on display for a more original feel.

The wall behind his bed is adorned with a floor-to-ceiling image of a city’s birds’ eye view, framing the massive bed which has a huge grey headboard.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen Olly has a grey and white theme with granite worktops and grey chairs to match.

The star has white tiled floors throughout the kitchen, and a large TV screen on the wall to keep them entertained as they cook and eat at the lavish island.

Olly has a large table at the end of the kitchen, where the statement wall behind is decorated with stripes in various shades of grey and a gothic chandelier hangs above.

Sturdy wooden beams run through every room of the house, which Olly’s girlfriend decorated with banners and balloons to celebrate his 36th birthday.

Outside, Olly has a large swimming pool – the one fans saw him savagely dunk his girlfriend into during a TikTok challenge.

He also has a huge driveway area with a separate garage and space to play football and basketball.

The star is also lucky enough to have a room where he keeps his exercise equipment, which he and his girlfriend use regularly to keep fit while in lockdown.

In one TikTok video Olly sprayed a water pistol at Amelia as she worked out, claiming she “needed to cool down.”

