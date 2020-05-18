Inside Olly Murs’ Glamorous Essex Home Where He’s Isolating With Girlfriend Amelia Tank

18 May 2020, 12:38

Olly Murs is isolating with his girlfriend at his luxurious Essex home which has its own swimming pool and gym room!

Olly Murs and girlfriend Amelia Tank have been keeping each other entertained throughout lockdown by playing various pranks on each other and then uploading them to TikTok and Instagram.

As well as dunking his girlfriend in the pool, Olly has been waking her up most mornings with loud noises, and even put his private parts in a Pringle tube to take her by surprise.

Olly Murs Displays Weight Loss Transformation After Changing His Lifestyle When He 'Had No Energy'

In their numerous video clips the couple have given a glimpse inside The Voice coach’s lavish Essex home where Olly has a modern decorated house with much of its wooden structure on display for a more original feel.

Olly Murs is isolating with his girlfriend Amelia Tank
Olly Murs is isolating with his girlfriend Amelia Tank. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram
Olly Murs has a statement picture behind his bed
Olly Murs has a statement picture behind his bed. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram
Olly Murs' video dunking his girlfriend in the pool went viral
Olly Murs' video dunking his girlfriend in the pool went viral. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram

The wall behind his bed is adorned with a floor-to-ceiling image of a city’s birds’ eye view, framing the massive bed which has a huge grey headboard.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen Olly has a grey and white theme with granite worktops and grey chairs to match.

The star has white tiled floors throughout the kitchen, and a large TV screen on the wall to keep them entertained as they cook and eat at the lavish island.

Olly has a large table at the end of the kitchen, where the statement wall behind is decorated with stripes in various shades of grey and a gothic chandelier hangs above.

Olly has a stunning kitchen with an island and granite worktops
Olly has a stunning kitchen with an island and granite worktops. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram
Olly Murs' house is full of gothic chandeliers
Olly Murs' house is full of gothic chandeliers. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram
Olly Murs has a huge garden as well as his own pool
Olly Murs has a huge garden as well as his own pool. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram
Olly Murs has a huge TV in his living room
Olly Murs has a huge TV in his living room. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram
Olly Murs celebrated his birthday in lockdown
Olly Murs celebrated his birthday in lockdown. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram

Sturdy wooden beams run through every room of the house, which Olly’s girlfriend decorated with banners and balloons to celebrate his 36th birthday.

Outside, Olly has a large swimming pool – the one fans saw him savagely dunk his girlfriend into during a TikTok challenge.

He also has a huge driveway area with a separate garage and space to play football and basketball.

The star is also lucky enough to have a room where he keeps his exercise equipment, which he and his girlfriend use regularly to keep fit while in lockdown.

In one TikTok video Olly sprayed a water pistol at Amelia as she worked out, claiming she “needed to cool down.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

Olly Murs News

See more Olly Murs News

Olly Murs shared hit fitness regime with Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Olly Murs Explains His Fitness Regime

Hot On Capital

Kate Garraway's husband remains in a critical condition

Piers Morgan Gives Update On Kate Garraway's Husband Derek Draper As He Continues To Fight Coronavirus

News

Love Island bosses are allegedly looking at potentially pre-recording 2021 series

Love Island Could Pre-Record Show In Efforts To ‘Protect Contestants From Shock Of Overnight Fame’

TV & Film

Harry Styles films 'Watermelon Sugar' on same beach as 1D hit

Did Harry Styles Film 'Watermelon Sugar' On The Same Beach As 1D's 'What Makes You Beautiful?'

Harry Styles

Molly-Mae Hague spilled the tea on what really happened in Love Island with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Love Island Sex Confession About Tommy Fury In 'Juicy Assumptions' YouTube Video

TV & Film

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will have a lot of changes

Strictly Come Dancing Bosses 'Axe Blackpool And Group Dances' So The Show Can Continue Through Pandemic

TV & Film

1D fans we need you for The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball!

WATCH: One Direction Fan Montage Of 'Best Song Ever' From Our Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard!

Events