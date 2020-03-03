WATCH: Olly Murs Explains His Fitness Regime

Olly Murs shocked the world with his body transformation, so the 'Troublemaker' singer spoke to Capital Breakfast about exactly how he did it.

Recently, Olly Murs took to Instagram to show off his incredible weight loss transformation to his 3 million followers.

Posting two snaps of him topless, the 'Wrapped Up' singer showed the difference in his physique since making changes to his diet and lifestyle.

Olly Murs shared this before and after photo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After Olly joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to announce the return of Soccer Aid, he spoke about how he got so toned and ripped.

Roman praised Olly's appearance, to which he said "Thank you - I've been working very hard.

"I was comfortable; I was at home; I had surgery with my knees so I was just having time off so I just ate a lot. I ate everything," said Olly about his recent time off of performing.

He then went on to explain as to why he felt it important to work out again. "I was excited to do it, because I'd been sat at home on the sofa with this knee injury, so it was nice to get back in the gym for my mindset."

Olly said he enjoyed exercising at the gym, and how great he felt, after he lost some weight.

Joking the caption displaying his weight loss, Olly said "Ain't bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a 'butler in the buff' is coming true the pic on the left was 2nd January! I was like 'f*** me I look massive' weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful [sic].

"So I made some adjustments and I’m actually buzzing now I’m off to get a McDonald's."