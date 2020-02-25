Olly Murs Displays Weight Loss Transformation After Changing His Lifestyle When He 'Had No Energy'

Olly Murs shared this before and after photo on Instagram. Picture: Olly Murs/Instagram

Olly Murs decided to take action after realising his lack of energy and bad nights of sleep were down to his lifestyle, and his weight loss journey is inspiring fans.

The X Factor star and 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker Olly Murs took to Instagram to reveal the before and after pictures of his weight loss transformation, posting a snap of himself topless which was taken on 2 January alongside a more recent photo to show the difference in his physique since making changes to his diet and lifestyle.

Joking in the caption his long-term dream is to be a ‘butler in the buff’, Olly explained he felt grumpy, lethargic, and tired, at the start of the year so decided to ‘make some adjustments.’

He said: “Ain’t bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a ‘butler in the buff’ is coming true the pic on the left was 2nd January! I was like ‘f*** me I look massive’ weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful [sic].

“So I made some adjustments and I’m actually buzzing now I’m off to get a McDonald’s.”

Olly Murs in December 2019. Picture: Getty

Olly was flooded with praise over his fitness progress, with celebrity personal trainer Bradley Simmonds – who, like Olly, was close friends with Caroline Flack – commenting: “Yes mate, massive difference.”

“Wow, amazing! Wish I had your motivation,” commented another, as third replied: “You look [fire] in both pictures.”

Another fan wrote: “Wow! Just goes to prove hard work really does pay off! Not even 2 months between the photos!”

Olly has meanwhile been dealing with the loss of his good friend and X Factor 2015 presenting co-star Caroline, sharing an emotional social media post as a tribute to the late star after hearing about her death on 15 February.

Alongside a photo of the pals with their arms around each other, Olly, 35, said his “heart is forever broken”.

Olly described the TV star as “like a sister”, saying they’d “kiss and make up” whenever they saw each other after a long time apart.

He seemingly heard about the news while on holiday with his girlfriend Amelia Tank, sharing a post to thank the model for her support when he "needed a shoulder to cry on".

