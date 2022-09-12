Taylor Swift Finally Addresses Meaning Of The Red Scarf In 'All Too Well' Short Film

12 September 2022, 16:24 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 16:49

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift was asked about the infamous scarf referenced in her song ‘All Too Well’ after Sadie Sink wore the red accessory in the 10-minute version’s short film.

Much of Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ album is thought to be about the ex-boyfriend she had when she was 20, Jake Gyllenhaal, as the album came two years after their split.

One of the lyrics in Taylor’s hit song ‘All Too Well’ is: ‘I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you still got it in you drawer even now.’

And when Taylor – who will soon drop new album 'Midnights' – re-released ‘Red’ last year, she released the 10-minute version of the song, with a short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien to go with it.

During her relationship with Jake, Taylor was pictured wearing a striped scarf as they walked together arm-in-arm and fans have long thought it’s the scarf in question that Taylor left at Maggie Gyllenhaal’s house.

Taylor Swift addressed the rumours about her scarf at the TIFF
Taylor Swift addressed the rumours about her scarf at the TIFF. Picture: Getty

In the short film, Sadie wears a red scarf, so when Taylor sat on a panel at the Toronto International Film Festival on 9 September, it wasn’t long before she was asked about that scarf and its meaning.

Taylor responded: “The scarf is a metaphor, and we turned it red because red is a very important colour in this album, which is called Red.

“And, I think when I say it's a metaphor, I'm just going to stop, and I'm going to say, thanks for the incredible question, whoever asked it. You've really taken us for a ride."

Jake’s sister Maggie was asked if she knew the whereabouts of the scarf while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, admitting she ‘never understood’ why people ask her about it.

Sadie Sink stars in the 'All Too Well' short film
Sadie Sink stars in the 'All Too Well' short film. Picture: Getty
Sadie Sink wore a red scarf in the All Too Well short film
Sadie Sink wore a red scarf in the All Too Well short film. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

“I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know,” she said.

Taylor and Jake dated for three months from October 2010, with much of the ‘Red’ album thought to be about him.

The chart-topping album, which went on to become the second-highest-selling album of 2012, also included songs like ‘State of Grace’, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and ‘The Moment I Knew’.

