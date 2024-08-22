Taylor Swift Opener Maisie Peters Appears To Respond To "Mean" Backlash To Her Eras Tour Set

Taylor Swift Opener Maisie Peters Appears To Respond To Cruel Backlash To Her Eras Tour Set. Picture: @maisiehpeters via Instagram / TikTok

By Sam Prance

A video of Maisie Peters performing at the Eras Tour has gone viral with harsh criticism online and in the immortal words of Taylor Swift... why you gotta be so mean?

Maisie Peters appears to have just clapped back at people making fun of her Eras Tour opening set in the best way possible.

Earlier this week (Aug 19), Maisie Peters' dreams came true when she got to open for her idol Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. To celebrate the achievement, Maisie took to TikTok and Instagram to share a video of her performance. Referencing her song 'Lost the Breakup', she wrote: "I just performed at The Eras Tour. If that's not winning the breakup idk what is."

However, it wasn't long before the clip went viral with people criticising Maisie's performance and it looks like she's responded.

Read more: Taylor Swift Issues Statement On Cancelled Vienna Shows

Maisie Peters opens for Taylor Swift in viral video

While many fans were quick to congratulate Maisie in the comments, other people were less kind. One person wrote: "I’m confused, is this supposed to be good?". Someone else added: "how do people like this..???? she’s completely off key ????"

The clip has now been viewed 30 million times on TikTok and Instagram. Since then, people have come to Maisie's defence.

One fan responded: "She’s 24 performing in front of almost 100,000 people… I’d probably be a little nervous and might mess up some vocals too, wouldn’t you?! Give her a break. She’s incredible."

Another comment read: "To all the people hating...did YOU just play the eras tour? no. you didn't. SHE DID."

People also pointed out that Maisie was performing the spoken word part of 'Lost The Breakup'.

Maisie Peters performs at Wembley Stadium as one of Taylor Swift's eras Tour opening acts. Picture: Getty

Maisie is yet to talk about the backlash directly but she did appear to address the criticism on Instagram stories. Yesterday (Aug 21), Maisie posted a screenshot of her listening to 'Mean (Taylor's Version)'. Based on what the Taylor Swift song is about, it appears to be Maisie's own way of clapping back at the haters.

Swifties will already know that Taylor famously wrote 'Mean' shortly after music critic Bob Lefsetz claimed that Taylor can't sing in a negative review of her 2010 Grammys performance with Stevie Nicks. In the song, Taylor sings: Drunk and grumblin' on about how I can't sing / But all you are is mean.

Immediately, afterwards Maisie then posted a story writing: "Anyway birmingham see u in half an hour!!! so excited to be back on the noah [kahan] tour w u all, who’s gonna sing w me.”

Maisie Peters' Instagram stories. Picture: @maisiehpeters via Instagram

Why you gotta be so mean?

