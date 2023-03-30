Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Dance On The Eras Tour Is Taking Over TikTok

30 March 2023, 12:23

Taylor Swift's 'Karma' dance routine is taking over the internet
Taylor Swift's 'Karma' dance routine is taking over the internet. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift’s dance moves on The Eras Tour have already become a TikTok trend.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is all anyone can talk about right now, after the superstar hit the road with a 44-track set list, a sensational wardrobe and dance moves we can’t keep up with.

One of Taylor’s routines has been picked up on TikTok, with fans recreating the dances moves from her performance of ‘Karma’.

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In The UK In 2023?

Taylor performs the effortless, addictive routine in a shimmering, tassled bodysuit with a multicoloured jacket which is just as sparkly, making the routine extra dazzling to watch.

Taylor Swift is currently on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is taking over the internet. Picture: Getty

As it takes over TikTok, which fans are aptly renaming SwiftTok, Swifties can’t get enough of the routine.

“I’d like to officially thank Taylor Swift for creating the perfect swifttok dance trend [sic],” one person commented.

“Taylor you quite possibly made the most addictive dance the pop industry has ever seen,” another creator wrote.

“Taylor Swift you’ve created possibly the most dopamine inducing dance ever,” said a third.

The segment of the song fans are dancing to is when Taylor sings: “And I keep my side of the street clean / You wouldn’t know what I mean / ‘Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma's a relaxing thought / Aren't you envious that for you it's not?”

Before she released ‘Midnights’ in October last year, fans speculated Taylor had a whole ‘Karma’ EP but it turned out to be a catchy track on her 10th album.

She’s now picked it as the closing track on The Eras Tour, which fans have hailed as the ‘perfect’ close to the epic show.

