Why Taylor Swift Had To Turn Down Glastonbury 2022

Taylor Swift was asked to perform at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift was on the Glastonbury line-up a few years ago before Covid ruined all our plans, but she won’t be taking to the Pyramid stage anytime soon.

Taylor Swift was due to tick off Glastonbury from her bucket list in 2020, when she was announced as a headliner for the festival six months in advance.

However, Covid-19 of course put the whole world on hold and Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary, with Taylor set to be a part of it, wasn’t able to go ahead.

Fans thought Tay would be on the line-up this year instead, but the ‘Carolina’ singer has since filled her schedule and won’t be making her Glasto debut after all.

Taylor Swift is currently re-recording her first five albums. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift was on the Glastonbury 2020 line-up. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Taylor was reportedly asked to be part of the line-up in 2022, but apparently ‘politely declined’ because ‘the timing isn’t right.’

A source said: “Of course, she would absolutely love to headline at some point. It is still on her bucket list but performing isn’t her priority right now.

"She has old albums which she is still working on re-recording and getting those finished is her priority."

Taylor’s been working on re-recording all of her first five albums, which has taken up most of her time in the last few years.

Taylor Swift has had a busy few years. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish is a Glastonbury headliner. Picture: Getty

Last year, she re-released ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.

She also released two lockdown albums; ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, the former which went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards 2021.

Taylor was due to close the 2020 Glastonbury festival with a headline performance on the Pyramid stage on the Sunday night.

She was set to join Paul McCartney and Diana Ross in the ‘legends slot’.

McCartney and Ross have remained on the line-up for this year’s festival, while Billie Eilish has taken a headline slot.

