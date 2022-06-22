Is Harry Styles Going To Perform A Secret Set At Glastonbury?

Harry Styles is at the centre of rumours he's going to perform at Glastonbury. Picture: Alamy

Glastonbury has a massive line-up for 2022, but there’s one man missing in many people’s eyes; Harry Styles.

Harry Styles was rumoured for Glastonbury for months until the line-up was announced, and even after it was revealed fans have been holding out hope he’ll make a surprise appearance.

The line-up this year includes Billie Eilish, AJ Tracey, HAIM, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy, Years & Years, Little Simz, Griff, Charli XCX and loads more.

Yes, Harry’s name would’ve slotted in perfectly there.

Harry Styles already knows how to put on a festival show – pictured here at Coachella. Picture: Getty

However, some fans are adamant he’ll make an unannounced appearance during Billie Eilish’s set, after praising her as an artist on many occasions and rumours she'd feature on 'Harry's House'.

"Me hoping Harry Styles could be a secret act for Glastonbury. @glastonbury @Harry_Styles please please please? I’ll forever hold out hope,” one person tweeted.

“Manifesting a harry styles secret set at Glastonbury,” wrote another.

Fans think Harry Styles could join Billie Eilish on the Pyramid stage. Picture: Getty

Glastonbury begins today (Wednesday 22 June) and runs until Sunday. Meanwhile, Harry’s next concert date is also Sunday, in Hamburg, giving him a clear couple of days to join Billie Eilish on the Pyramid stage on Friday. You know, if he fancies it.

In 2019, Miley Cyrus brought out Lil Nas X and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus for their song ‘Old Town Road.’

And Stormzy brought out Dave and Fredo for ‘Funky Friday’.

All we can do now… is wait.

