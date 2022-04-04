Billie Eilish Matched Harry Styles’ Album Cover With Her Grammys Performance

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish fans are manifesting a Harry Styles collab after her Grammys performance.

Billie Eilish performed in an upside room à la ‘Harry’s House’ at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ hitmaker has sung in a similar set-up in a few live shows before, but that didn’t stop Harry Styles fans, aka us, from jumping to conclusions after he revealed his new album cover recently, showing him stood in an upside down living room.

Looking for the smallest of clues of a Hillie collaboration, Harry fans flooded Twitter during Billie’s performance wondering whether the ‘As It Was’ singer was about to emerge from the door at the side of the set.

Billie Eilish performed in an upside down room at the Grammys 2022. Picture: Getty

'Harry's House' is coming out on 20 May. Picture: Columbia Records

“Is Billie teasing a collab with Harry Styles? #Grammys,” one fan tweeted.

One fan took Billie’s staging as a collab confirmation, writing: “Guys billie is in a house, she is collaborating with harry styles confirmed #GRAMMYs.”

“There’s no way Billie’s upside down room and house had nothing to do with Harry’s House #GRAMMYs I’m ready to hear all the conspiracy’s #HarrysHouse,” wrote a third.

And so are we.

Billie Eilish performed 'Happier Than Ever' at the 2022 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish is no stranger to the upside down set-up. Picture: Getty

However, some fans were quick to point out Billie sang ‘upside down’ in 2019 on SNL, shutting down collab rumours with: “I love Harry, but he did not invent upside down furniture.”

It hurts us to confirm this is a valid point.

The One Direction star also confirmed in a recent interview 'there are no collaborations' on his upcoming album, breaking our hearts and making our day all at the same time.

— Katherine (@kaweller101) April 4, 2022

— mis(sam)ericana 👒 (@augustinesivy) April 4, 2022

Harry only announced his third album ‘Harry’s House’ in March, revealing it will be released on 20 May.

And days later he blessed our ears with ‘As It Was’, a classic Haz bop about jumping from loneliness to nostalgia which also features his adorable goddaughter.

