Billie Eilish Matched Harry Styles’ Album Cover With Her Grammys Performance

4 April 2022, 14:48 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 15:49

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Billie Eilish fans are manifesting a Harry Styles collab after her Grammys performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billie Eilish performed in an upside room à la ‘Harry’s House’ at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ hitmaker has sung in a similar set-up in a few live shows before, but that didn’t stop Harry Styles fans, aka us, from jumping to conclusions after he revealed his new album cover recently, showing him stood in an upside down living room.

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

Looking for the smallest of clues of a Hillie collaboration, Harry fans flooded Twitter during Billie’s performance wondering whether the ‘As It Was’ singer was about to emerge from the door at the side of the set.

Billie Eilish performed in an upside down room at the Grammys 2022
Billie Eilish performed in an upside down room at the Grammys 2022. Picture: Getty
'Harry's House' is coming out on 20 May
'Harry's House' is coming out on 20 May. Picture: Columbia Records

“Is Billie teasing a collab with Harry Styles? #Grammys,” one fan tweeted.

One fan took Billie’s staging as a collab confirmation, writing: “Guys billie is in a house, she is collaborating with harry styles confirmed #GRAMMYs.”

“There’s no way Billie’s upside down room and house had nothing to do with Harry’s House #GRAMMYs I’m ready to hear all the conspiracy’s #HarrysHouse,” wrote a third.

And so are we.

Billie Eilish performed 'Happier Than Ever' at the 2022 Grammys
Billie Eilish performed 'Happier Than Ever' at the 2022 Grammys. Picture: Getty
Billie Eilish is no stranger to the upside down set-up
Billie Eilish is no stranger to the upside down set-up. Picture: Getty

However, some fans were quick to point out Billie sang ‘upside down’ in 2019 on SNL, shutting down collab rumours with: “I love Harry, but he did not invent upside down furniture.”

It hurts us to confirm this is a valid point.

The One Direction star also confirmed in a recent interview 'there are no collaborations' on his upcoming album, breaking our hearts and making our day all at the same time.

Harry only announced his third album ‘Harry’s House’ in March, revealing it will be released on 20 May.

And days later he blessed our ears with ‘As It Was’, a classic Haz bop about jumping from loneliness to nostalgia which also features his adorable goddaughter.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Eddie Benjamin is the pop star of the moment you need to know about

Get To Know Singer Eddie Benjamin: All The Facts You Need To Know About The ‘Weatherman’ Singer

Music

Khloé Kardashian has denied claims that she's had butt implants

Khloé Kardashian Responds To Butt Implant Accusations After Gym Video 'Blunder'

Too Hot to Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes have apparently split

'Too Hot To Handle’s' Emily Miller & Cam Holmes Have Apparently Split

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have signed a prenup to protect their fortunes ahead of wedding

Brooklyn Beckham And Fiancée Nicola Peltz ‘Sign Epic Prenup’ Ahead Of £3million Wedding

June Brown, who famously played Dot Cotton on EastEnders, has died aged 95

EastEnders’ Dot Cotton Actress June Brown Dies Aged 95

Fans have been reacting on social media after Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and BTS were amongst stars who were snubbed at this year's Grammys

Justin Bieber Fans Hit Out Over Historic Grammys Snub Amid Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & BTS Loss

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star