Taylor Swift's brother praised after stopping security from kicking fan out of Eras Tour

6 November 2024, 16:45

Austin Swift was seen saving a fan from being kicked out of the Eras Tour
Austin Swift was seen saving a fan from being kicked out of the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty/TikTok: ozbourn73

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift, was seen intervening when security tried to kick a fan dressed as Travis Kelce out of the Eras Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has been on tour with the Eras Tour for almost two years and she’s not quite done yet. It all kicked off on 17th March 2023 and will officially end on 8th December 2024. However, she has now wrapped her US leg with her final US show and what a show it was.

Not only did Taylor dazzle fans as she always does with her incredible outfits and dulcet tones, but Travis Kelce managed to attend the performance much to the surprise of Taylor and her family.

If that wasn’t enough footage of Taylor’s brother, Austin, has now made the rounds on the internet showing how he intervened to save a fan from being kicked out of the tour. What a hero!

Taylor Swift's final US Eras Tour performance was in Indianapolis
Taylor Swift's final US Eras Tour performance was in Indianapolis. Picture: Getty

During the final US show in Indianapolis on Saturday night, Austin found himself intervening after security attempted to remove a fan. The fan in question was dressed up as Travis Kelce in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform decked with his “87” jersey, gloves and a helmet.

The footage, circulating on TikTok, showed a security guard grabbing the young woman by the arms, firmly saying “Let’s go,” before saying “This is not allowed.”

The guard attempted to guide her out of the venue backwards due to her helmet being considered a security risk, especially as she tried to get Travis’ attention.

Another man, potentially working for the venue, intervened first telling the guard to ‘calm down’, saying: “Let’s just calm down a little bit because her family is here, alright?”

Taylor Swift is two years older than her brother Austin
Taylor Swift is two years older than her brother Austin. Picture: Getty

As the security guard was being told to calm down, Austin approached the group having noticed the way the security guard handled the young girl the first thing he stated was: “Hey, let’s not put hands on people.”

As he conferred with the guards for a moment about why there was trouble, he addressed the young fan again telling her: “I’m sorry about that. It’s a really cool costume.”

Austin finished with a small chat with the girl, handing her some guitar picks and saying: “You guys enjoy the concert. Have a great night.”

According to the TikTok user who published the video, it was her sister in the costume and in the caption they wrote: “Austin Swift saving my sister from getting kicked out of Indy [night 2].”

With the video hitting 3.6 million views and 414,000 likes at the time of writing, it’s no surprise that Austin’s gained a whole new dedicated fanbase of his own with his actions.

One person wrote below the video: “I am now an Austin Swift fan." Another added: “I don't think I have ever seen an interaction between a fan and Austin, but I'm glad to see he's just as precious, warm, and caring towards us as everyone else in her family and inner circle.”

