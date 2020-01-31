Taylor Swift’s Brother: Who Is Singer’s Sibling Austin Swift?

Taylor Swift and brother Austin Swift are very close. Picture: PA

How old is Taylor Swift’s sibling? And what movies has he been in? Here’s everything you need to know about Austin as Miss Americana debuts on Netflix.

Taylor Swift is about to give a rare insight into her life on Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, even touching upon her family life including brother Austin Swift.

But who is Austin Swift? And what do we know about him? Also in the spotlight as an actor, Taylor’s sibling is paving his own successful career away from his sister.

With over half a million followers on Instagram, here’s everything you need to know about Austin including his movies, age and his close relationship with Taylor:

Who is Austin Swift and how old is he?

Taylor Swift’s younger brother, Austin is 27-years-old with his birthday on March 11 (1992).

He's the only son of Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, the parents he shares with Taylor.

Austin Swift is starting out his movie career. Picture: PA

What movies has Austin Swift been in?

Keen not to live off his sister’s spotlight, Austin has kept a low-key profile as he makes his way in the acting world.

Austin has starred in movies including Live By Night, I.T. and We Summon the Darkness.

Taylor Swift has been a big inspiration to her younger brother. Picture: PA

Are Taylor and Austin Swift close?

Taylor Swift and her little bro have a great relationship. In 2018, on Taylor’s birthday, Austin wrote a beautiful message to his sister calling her an inspiration.

He wrote: “It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes. After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off.

“I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner. You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life.”