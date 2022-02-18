Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are Reportedly Engaged After Five Years Together

18 February 2022, 10:09

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to Joe Alwyn. Picture: Alamy / Taylor Swift/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are said to be ‘officially engaged’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift, 32, and boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 30, are engaged after more than five years together, with reports Joe proposed around the time of their New Year break to St Ives in Cornwall in January.

According to Life & Style, multiple sources confirmed Taylor and Joe are engaged, but they’re yet to announce the news themselves in a statement.

Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’

Taylor and Joe – who met in 2016 – have successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye for most of their relationship.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotligh
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotligh. Picture: Getty

The ‘All Too Well’ singer said to British Vogue in 2018: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Instead, Taylor’s opened up on their romance through her music, with much of her album ‘Reputation’ thought to be about her boyfriend.

She did give her beau a rare shoutout at the 2021 Grammy Awards, after he helped pen some of her quarantine album ‘Folklore’, which went on to win Album of the Year.

She gushed: “Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write,” before adding that she had “so much fun writing songs in quarantine” with him.

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs for 'Folklore' which Joe Alwyn helped write
Taylor Swift won Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs for 'Folklore' which Joe Alwyn helped write. Picture: Getty
Joe Alwyn is said to have proposed during their holiday to Cornwall in January
Joe Alwyn is said to have proposed during their holiday to Cornwall in January. Picture: Getty

Joe wrote lyrics on songs including ‘Betty’, ‘Exile’ and ‘Champagne Problems’ under the pseudonym William Bowery on the award-winning album.

In her Disney+ documentary The Long Pond Studio Sessions Tay shared that the London-born actor is a natural on the piano, saying he plays ‘beautifully.’

“I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, [but] because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to write this song together?'”

She also credited him for helping her songs gain a masculine perspective after years of writing from her own experiences.

