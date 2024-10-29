Shawn Mendes says he's still "discovering" his sexuality in emotional new speech

Shawn Mendes says he's still "figuring out" his sexuality in emotional new speech. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for David Yurman, @lewisiana via TikTok

By Sam Prance

In the past, Shawn Mendes has called out people for assuming he's gay based on his voice and mannerisms.

Shawn Mendes has opened up about his sexuality and said that he's still "figuring out" who he is in a speech on tour.

Recently, Shawn Mendes debuted a new song called 'The Mountain' at his first For Friends and Family Only concert in New York. In the song, Shawn sings candidly about speculation surrounding his sexuality, with the lyrics reading: You can say I like girls or boys / Whatеver fits your mould.

Later in the song, he adds: But I've never felt better / So call it what you want.

Now, Shawn has spoken about the meaning behind the new song and the "real truth" about his life and sexuality.

Before performing 'The Mountain' in Colorado, Shawn said: "Since I was really young, there's been this thing about my sexuality and people have been talking about it for so long. I think it's kind of silly because I think sexuality is a beautifully complex thing and so hard to just put into boxes."

He added: "It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."

Shawn then explained that the song felt like an outlet for him: "Writing this song felt really important to me because it felt like a moment where I could address it in a way that felt close to my heart. I guess I'm just speaking freely now because I want to be closer to everyone and just be in my truth."

He continued: "The real truth about my life and sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times. It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that."

Shawn ended by saying: "I'm trying to be brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things and that's all I really want to say about that for now”.

