Selena Gomez Reveals Disney Taught Her ‘To Be Perfect’ As She Discusses How Fame Took Its Toll

25 April 2019, 13:09

Selena Gomez has opened up about growing up on the Disney Channel
Selena Gomez has opened up about growing up on the Disney Channel. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram / Getty

Selena Gomez has opened up about all aspects of her life, discussing her new album, the pressures of social media and her experience growing up on the Disney Channel.

Selena Gomez grew up in the role of Alex Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, meaning she has been in the spotlight for most of her adult life.

But the 26 year old has recently been taking time away from the limelight to focus on herself and her mental health, revealing on Coach’s new podcast Instagram “got her down a lot”.

Wizards of Waverly Place Cast Teases Return Of Show After Meeting With Disney's Streaming Service

Selena Gomez spoke candidly about her time growing up as a Disney star
Selena Gomez spoke candidly about her time growing up as a Disney star. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Opening up on how working with Disney prepared her to be a good role model, the actress and pop star said her time on the channel taught her to be “perfect” in order to be a good role model.

However, she had nothing but praise for Disney, explaining: “It just taught me so much about being a role model, you know? That was the first thing that I started so they were very apparent on being perfect, I guess, just making sure that you’re being a good influence on people. I’m grateful that I had that opportunity because I understand what a platform means."

Selena Gomez played Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place
Selena Gomez played Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. Picture: Getty

But that opportunity came with a price, as new-found fame and constant attention took its toll on Selena, with the actress revealing she would "just look at the flaws" when she was photographed. As a result, she created "an other persona" of herself before going through "real, really difficult things" and finding the authentic version of herself.

Selena also discussed how Instagram left her feeling low, describing the platform: “I just think taking breaks is really important. But just know that most of it isn’t real. And I hate to say that, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways, and I think that for me, I want to protect the youngest generation because they are exposed to so much information, and I feel like that causes a lot of anxiety at the youngest age.”

The songstress' new album is coming out later this year, but there won’t be any collaborations on her new creation as she’s decided to tell her life stories herself.

“There will be no collaborations on it. Working on this new record, I just wanted it to be me, all me. Every song is a story I’ve experienced,” Selena said. “To that point, I think there’s no one who’s going to tell my story better than myself.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News

More Music News

See more More Music News

Justin Bieber lashed back at Morgan Stewart's comments

Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Fire Back At Journalist Morgan Stewart After She Mocks His Lip-Syncing At Coachella
Lewis Capaldi went on three blind dates

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Goes On Three Blind Dates With Fans

Louis Tomlinson helped Richard tick of entries on his bucket list in 'Two Of Us' video

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Helps 83-Year-Old Friend Tick Items Off Of Bucket List In 'Two Of Us' Video

Louis Tomlinson

Taylor Swift has dip-dyed her hair a pastel shade of pink

Is Taylor Swift’s Pink Hair Part Of Her New Chapter? Fans Are Convinced It's Another TS7 Clue
Zara McDermott didn't deny she was dating Olly Murs when quizzed by Victoria Derbyshire

Zara McDermott Says Olly Murs ‘Thinks She Has The X Factor’ As She Appears To Confirm Dating Rumours

Hot On Capital

Malin Andersson questioned whether Love Island should air this year

Malin Andersson Questions Whether Love Island 2019 Should Go Ahead As She Shares Darker Side Of Reality Fame

TV & Film

Caroline Flack shared a behind the scenes look at the Love Island 2019 advert

Love Island 2019: Caroline Flack Shares Behind The Scenes Glimpse At New Advert

TV & Film

Eyal Booker is now dating model Delilah Belle

Love Island's Eyal Booker Is Dating Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift

Dani Dyer seemingly wrote about her ex boyfriend in her new book

Dani Dyer Suggests Ex Sammy Kimmence 'Treated Her Like A Side Dish' In Autobiography