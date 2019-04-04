Wizards of Waverly Place Cast Teases Return Of Show After Meeting With Disney's Streaming Service

4 April 2019, 07:46 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 07:51

David Henrie has teased at a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion
David Henrie has teased at a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

Actors, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin, have led fans to believe Wizards of Waverly Place is set to make a return after he posted several teases on social media.

David Henrie has teased the possibility of his hit Disney Channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place making a return, after he posted a few hints on his social media.

The actor, who starred as Justin Russo, recently shared a post on Twitter written by a fan which read as "Raven is back, the Jonas brothers are back, Hannah Montana is back. I think we all know who’s turn it is", sharing the opening title card.

David accompanied the post with the thinking face emoji, and later shared a picture to his Instagram Story of him at Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+, saying "Let's do this".

Other cast members, including Jake T. Austin and Maria Canals-Barrera also shared the post.

Wizards of Waverly Place also starred Selena Gomez, and ended in January 2012. Since the Disney Channel series ended, Selena went on to star in movies alongside Adam Sandler, James Franco and Zac Efron.

She is currently set to release her latest movie, The Dead Don't Die, after the trailer dropped earlier this week.

