Sabrina Carpenter Has Given 'Nonsense' An Iconic Christmas Refresh

6 December 2022, 15:37

By Savannah Roberts

Sabrina Carpenter has gifted us with 'A Nonsense Christmas' and it's the perfect way to kick off your winter festivities!

Christmas has come early because Sabrina Carpenter has graced us with a festive bop!

Whilst the 23-year-old star took ‘emails I can’t send’ on the road earlier this year, she kept all of her fans on their fans as she improvised new lyrics to 'Nonsense' for every single live show.

Taylor Swift And Sabrina Carpenter Had The Sweetest Interaction At The AMAs

Now, she’s taken her impressive writing chops to the next level and given the song a holiday-inspired revival – and it’s just as catchy!

From elves to presents to snow, this songstress has packed everything into this Christmas tune and fans are freaking out.

Sabrina Carpenter gave us the Christmas present we all needed
Sabrina Carpenter gave us the Christmas present we all needed. Picture: Getty

Although the track isn't an official release, Sabrina did post the fun new version to Instagram and YouTube and sent fans into a frenzy in the process!

She wrote: "U present you 'A Nonsense Christmas' happy holidays lol."

In the DIY music video that she posted with the revamped lyrics, Sabrina can be seen in nearly every Christmas scenario you could think of.

The former Disney darling dressed up as Mrs Claus, unwrapped presents under the tree, sang on top of a baby grand piano and even played with snow – that's how you make a festive music video!

Sabrina Carpenter got in the Christmas mood
Sabrina Carpenter got in the Christmas mood. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

The singer-songwriter changed up her lyrics in a winter-appropriate fashion, singing tongue-in-cheek lines like: "You said you like my stockings better on the floor / Boy, I've been a bad girl, I guess I'm getting coal, oh"

Sabrina looked like she was having the time of her life as she filmed the playful video, and fans couldn't get enough! One user commented: "WAITTTTT A DAMN MINUTE! THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGG."

Familiar names such as Lauren Jauregui and Dixie D'Amelio left comments praising the star, writing "This is so gooooood" and "yes yes yessss", respectively.

Thanks for the early Christmas present, Sabrina.

'A Nonsense Christmas' full lyrics

Think I only want you under my mistletoe
I might change your contact to "Has a huge North Pole"
You said you like my stockings better on the floor
Boy, I've been a bad girl, I guess I'm getting coal, oh

Let me come warm you up, you been out in the snow
Baby, my tongue goes numb, sounds like "Hoe, hoe, hoe"
I don't want Santa's elves, underneath this ol' tree
Here's a lil' carole I wrote, it's about you and me


You're my wish list
Lookin' at you got me thinkin' Christmas

