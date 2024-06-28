Omar Apollo Explains "Heart-Shattering" Meaning Behind Pedro Pascal Song

28 June 2024, 17:45

Omar Apollo Explains Pedro Pascal Song's "Heart-Shattering" Meaning
Omar Apollo Explains Pedro Pascal Song's "Heart-Shattering" Meaning. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Warner Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Omar Apollo's 'Pedro' lyrics feature a very moving Pedro Pascal voice memo.

Omar Apollo has opened up about the meaning behind his 'Pedro' lyrics and the Pedro Pascal voice note that's on the song.

Fans of Omar Apollo and Pedro Pascal will already know that the two stars are close friends. The 27-year-old singer and 49-year-old actor have been spotted hanging out together. Speaking to GQ in May, Pedro said: "Omar is a very good friend of mine. I love his music. He's also like me, someone who grew up bilingual. I love being a friend in each other's journeys."

Now, Omar has released a song called 'Pedro' on his new album 'God Said No' and it features a very emotional voice note from Pedro himself. What are Omar's 'Pedro' lyrics about though? Here's what Omar has said about Pedro and the song.

Pedro Pascal forgot he was cast in The Last of Us

In 'Pedro', Pedro speaks about an overwhelming experience of grief. He says: My heart was pretty shattered by something / ...I remember just literally being kind of brought to my knees / By a park bench / And I remember asking the park bench to come alive and save me / 'Cause I didn't feel like there was kind of any moment past that moment / But there was.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Omar explained that he became close to Pedro when Pedro was meant to speak with him for a profile. As for how 'Pedro' came together, he said: "I played him 'Glow' and that song is about grief and the complexities of it. I had the idea that it would be really beautiful if he said a story about grief - a collossal loss."

Omar then revealed: "He sent a voice memo. It's a very beautiful story. It's very heart-shattering."

Omar Apollo - Pedro (Lyric Video)

Brb - listening to 'Pedro' on repeat and crying.

Omar Apollo - 'Pedro' lyrics

INTRO: Omar Apollo
If meadows was a man
Would you trade me for your land?
Mine still have a misty dew
Something I can offer you
If I could get the chance
Would you train me with your hands?
Hold me with a magnitude
That takes me to a better view

SPOKEN: Pedro Pascal
Mm, okay, I'm not sure how to start this
I remember I finished a job
And I was too scared to go back to the US
It was, like, second-wave COVID in Europe
And, um, I was going from Budapest to Switzerland
That was a place that I could get to to buy some time
And figure out what I would do before Christmas
And I also arrived, um, very shattered
Uh, I'd had an incredible time on a job
But my heart was, uh, pretty shattered by something
And, uh, and I remember walking
I think it must've been Lucerne
I remember thinking the, the saying like, um, "It brought me to my knees"
And it was this sort of residential area
And I remember just literally being kind of brought to my knees
By a park bench, and, um
And I remember asking the park bench to come alive and save me
'Cause I didn't feel like there was kind of any moment past that moment
But there was, there was
I can't believe I'm sending you this

