My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

13 November 2024, 12:51 | Updated: 13 November 2024, 13:40

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more
My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Reprise Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's when and how you can get tickets to MCR's Long Live The Black Parade Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Welcome to the Black Parade! My Chemical Romance are officially doing a stadium tour, but how do you get tickets?

Yesterday (Nov 12), My Chemical Romance announced the Long Live The Black Parade Tour in celebration of their beloved third studio album 'The Black Parade'. 17 years after the album originally came out, My Chemical Romance will be performing the project in full in stadiums across North America in 2025 with multiple iconic support acts.

Naturally, everyone wants tickets. We're here to let you know exactly how and when you can get your hands on MCR tickets as well as all the presale code, prices, dates and all the information you need.

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

My Chemical Romance announce Black Parade Tour

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Unfortunately for fans hoping to get My Chemical Romance tickets early, there is no official presale code for the Long Live The Black Parade Tour. Some stadiums offer presale deals for club members (you'll have received an email if so) but there will be no artist presale or American Express presale for the the Long Live The Black Parade Tour.

As a result, everyone will have to battle it out for tickets in the general sale unless My Chemical Romance announce a presale before 15th November. To be safe, make sure to signup to My Chemical Romance's mailing list in case they offer a fan presale before Friday.

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour tickets sale time:

All tickets for the My Chemical Romance tour go on sale on 25th November at 10:00AM local time. So whether you're seeing the band on the east coast or the west coast, simply login to Live Nation, Ticketmaster or your venue's page for 10:00AM to get tickets .

  • United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (25th November)
  • United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (25th November)

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Ticket prices for My Chemical Romance's Long Live The Black Parade Tour are yet to be announced and likely won't be revealed until tickets go on sale. However, for reference tickets for their last tour cost between £45 and £175 in the UK.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Black Parade Tour ticket price information is revealed.

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour dates: When is My Chemical Romance going on tour?

As it stands, My Chemical Romance have announced a 10-date North American leg of the Long Live the Black Parade Tour. Whether or not they announce any extra dates due to demand is yet to be seen.

The North American leg starts in Seattle, Washington on 11th July and ends in Tampa, Florida on 13th Septemmber.

The current 10 shows are:

  • 11/07/24 - Seattle, Washington - T-Mobile Park
  • 19/07/24 - San Francisco, California - Oracle Park
  • 26/07/24 - Los Angeles, California - Dodger Stadium
  • 02/08/24 - Arlington, Texas - Globe Life Field
  • 09/08/24 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - Metflife Stadium
  • 15/08/24 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Citizens Bank Park
  • 22/08/24 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
  • 29/08/24 - Chicago, Illinois - Soldier Field
  • 07/09/24 - Boston, Massachusetts - Fenway Park
  • 13/09/24 - Tampa, Florida - Raymond James Stadium

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour locations: Where is My Chemical Romance playing?

For the time being, My Chemical Romance are only taking the Long Live the Black Parade Tour to stadiums in the US and Canada: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arlington, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Boston and Tampa.

Bookmark this page and we will let you know if and when My Chemical Romance announce Long Live the Black Parade Tour dates elsewhere in the world.

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country
My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

As mentioned above, My Chemical Romance will be performing their 'Black Parade' album in full on the Long Live the Black Parade Tour. That being said, it's currently unclear if My Chemical Romance will perform the entire album in order or change it up at all. It's also possible that they will add more of their iconic hits to the setlist.

Who is supporting My Chemical Romance on the Black Parade Tour?

For the Long Live the Black Parade Tour, My Chemical Romance have a different support act at every venue.

The support acts for the 10 shows are as follows:

  • 11/07/24 - Seattle, Washington - Violente Femmes
  • 19/07/24 - San Francisco, California - 100 gecs
  • 26/07/24 - Los Angeles, California - Wallows
  • 02/08/24 - Arlington, Texas - Garbage
  • 09/08/24 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - Death Cab for Cutie & Thursday
  • 15/08/24 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Alice Cooper
  • 22/08/24 - Toronto, Canada - Pixies
  • 29/08/24 - Chicago, Illinois - Devo
  • 07/09/24 - Boston, Massachusetts - Idles
  • 13/09/24 - Tampa, Florida - Evanescence

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Black Parade Tour ticket price information is revealed.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter fans claim woman peed on them at Short n Sweet Tour in viral video

Sabrina Carpenter fans claim woman peed on them at Short n Sweet Tour in viral video

London's Harry Styles lookalike competition went down over the weekend

Here's who won London's Harry Styles lookalike contest

America Express presents BST Hyde Park Olivia Rodrigo

American Express presents BST Hyde Park Olivia Rodrigo - tickets, presale, date & more

Events

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise cover Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Hot On Capital

Outer Banks creators hint Rudy Pankow's JJ could appear in season 5

Is JJ really dead in Outer Banks? Bosses tease Rudy Pankow season 5 return

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals messy truth about final vows with Ross

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals shocking truth about final vows with Ross

TV & Film

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

TV & Film

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film on Capital

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

TV & Film

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

TV & Film

Timothée Chalamet was told to "put on weight" after losing Divergent and Maze Runner roles

Timothée Chalamet was told to "put on weight" after losing Divergent and Maze Runner roles

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Polly shades Adam after huge dinner party row

MAFS UK's Polly shades Adam after huge dinner party row

TV & Film

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line up

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? The internet star's real name, age, famous girlfriend, career & more

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Alan Halsall is expected to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Alan Halsall? The Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, where he's from & more

TV & Film

I'm A Celebrity stars arrive in Australia

I'm A Celebrity stars arrive in Australia ahead of start date

TV & Film

Louis Tomlinson accidentally signed a marriage certificate

Louis Tomlinson accidentally ‘married’ a fan while signing autographs

Hannah has revealed what she regrets most about Girl Night on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK’s Hannah reveals biggest regret of heated girls' night

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch