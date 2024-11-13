My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Reprise Records

By Sam Prance

Here's when and how you can get tickets to MCR's Long Live The Black Parade Tour.

Welcome to the Black Parade! My Chemical Romance are officially doing a stadium tour, but how do you get tickets?

Yesterday (Nov 12), My Chemical Romance announced the Long Live The Black Parade Tour in celebration of their beloved third studio album 'The Black Parade'. 17 years after the album originally came out, My Chemical Romance will be performing the project in full in stadiums across North America in 2025 with multiple iconic support acts.

Naturally, everyone wants tickets. We're here to let you know exactly how and when you can get your hands on MCR tickets as well as all the presale code, prices, dates and all the information you need.

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

My Chemical Romance announce Black Parade Tour

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Unfortunately for fans hoping to get My Chemical Romance tickets early, there is no official presale code for the Long Live The Black Parade Tour. Some stadiums offer presale deals for club members (you'll have received an email if so) but there will be no artist presale or American Express presale for the the Long Live The Black Parade Tour.

As a result, everyone will have to battle it out for tickets in the general sale unless My Chemical Romance announce a presale before 15th November. To be safe, make sure to signup to My Chemical Romance's mailing list in case they offer a fan presale before Friday.

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour tickets sale time:

All tickets for the My Chemical Romance tour go on sale on 25th November at 10:00AM local time. So whether you're seeing the band on the east coast or the west coast, simply login to Live Nation, Ticketmaster or your venue's page for 10:00AM to get tickets .

United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (25th November)

United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (25th November)

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Ticket prices for My Chemical Romance's Long Live The Black Parade Tour are yet to be announced and likely won't be revealed until tickets go on sale. However, for reference tickets for their last tour cost between £45 and £175 in the UK.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Black Parade Tour ticket price information is revealed.

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour dates: When is My Chemical Romance going on tour?

As it stands, My Chemical Romance have announced a 10-date North American leg of the Long Live the Black Parade Tour. Whether or not they announce any extra dates due to demand is yet to be seen.

The North American leg starts in Seattle, Washington on 11th July and ends in Tampa, Florida on 13th Septemmber.

The current 10 shows are:

11/07/24 - Seattle, Washington - T-Mobile Park

19/07/24 - San Francisco, California - Oracle Park

26/07/24 - Los Angeles, California - Dodger Stadium

02/08/24 - Arlington, Texas - Globe Life Field

09/08/24 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - Metflife Stadium

15/08/24 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Citizens Bank Park

22/08/24 - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

29/08/24 - Chicago, Illinois - Soldier Field

07/09/24 - Boston, Massachusetts - Fenway Park

13/09/24 - Tampa, Florida - Raymond James Stadium

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour locations: Where is My Chemical Romance playing?

For the time being, My Chemical Romance are only taking the Long Live the Black Parade Tour to stadiums in the US and Canada: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arlington, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Boston and Tampa.

Bookmark this page and we will let you know if and when My Chemical Romance announce Long Live the Black Parade Tour dates elsewhere in the world.

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

As mentioned above, My Chemical Romance will be performing their 'Black Parade' album in full on the Long Live the Black Parade Tour. That being said, it's currently unclear if My Chemical Romance will perform the entire album in order or change it up at all. It's also possible that they will add more of their iconic hits to the setlist.

Who is supporting My Chemical Romance on the Black Parade Tour?

For the Long Live the Black Parade Tour, My Chemical Romance have a different support act at every venue.

The support acts for the 10 shows are as follows:

11/07/24 - Seattle, Washington - Violente Femmes

19/07/24 - San Francisco, California - 100 gecs

26/07/24 - Los Angeles, California - Wallows

02/08/24 - Arlington, Texas - Garbage

09/08/24 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - Death Cab for Cutie & Thursday

15/08/24 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Alice Cooper

22/08/24 - Toronto, Canada - Pixies

29/08/24 - Chicago, Illinois - Devo

07/09/24 - Boston, Massachusetts - Idles

13/09/24 - Tampa, Florida - Evanescence

