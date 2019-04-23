Louis Tomlinson ‘Turning A New Page' After Death Of Sister Félicité As He Opens Up About How Grieving Has Changed Perspective

Louis Tomlinson shared a statement on making 'music he loves' after the death of his sister Félicité. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Louis Tomlinson said he is ‘turning a page’ in regards to the music he creates, after aiming for the ‘top 40’ and creating ‘straight down the middle pop’ for the entirety of his career.

Louis Tomlinson is turning his attention back to making music he loves, after the death of his sister Félicité made him “put things into perspective”.

The One Direction star has vowed to turn a page and make his fans proud, sharing an emotional statement to reveal his honest thoughts about his career.

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About Grief In First Aired Interview Since His Sister Passed Away

Louis Tomlinson shared this lengthy statement on Twitter. Picture: Louise Thompson/Twitter

He wrote to his 33.2 million Twitter followers: “I’ve been thinking a lot more about what success means to me. I feel like I’ve been mistranslating it for the last 3 years. Everything I’ve ever known, in my career, is straight down the middle pop. My expectations and aspirations are all shaped around my experiences, as much as I try and stay realistic I couldn’t help but crave a ‘hit’ single.”

The 27 year old explained this is why he has spent so long on his new album, but now wants to “worry less about being defined on commercial success”.

Louis added: “I’m not here to compete with the likes of Drake and Ariana Grande. I’m here to make music I love and make my fans proud to say they’re a fan. Turning a page today.”

The singer’s little sister passed away in March nearly two years after their mother Johannah Deakin died of leukaemia in 2016.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News