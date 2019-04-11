WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About Grief In First Aired Interview Since His Sister Passed Away

Louis Tomlinson's opened up about experiencing grief in an interview that has been aired some time after his sister's tragic passing.

Louis Tomlinson has spoken candidly about losing his mother and the grief he has experienced in an interview that has aired on Lorraine since the tragic death of his sister, Félicité Tomlinson, back in March.

Liam Payne Addresses Who Reactivated One Direction Instagram Account After One Member 'Likes' Best Fans Announcement

Louis Tomlinson talks about music helping him through the grieving process. Picture: ITV Lorraine

In the interview with Dan Wootton recorded back in March, days before his sister's death at age 18, Louis opened up about the process of writing his latest single 'Two Of Us' with the memory of his mum, Johannah Deakin, at the forefront of his mind.

"My mum was always obsessed with the idea of me playing piano...and they said what about playing the opening verse on piano."

"Normally I might have said no, but knowing she liked that idea and having that with this song and video I kind of zoned into the idea and I think I pulled it off."

He told Dan: "That's why I feel good about singing the lyrics because it was a moment for me to speak publicly."

On his one-year-old son Freddie, he said: "It's the responsibility side of things which has made the process a little bit easier for me."

His mother passed away from a battle with leukaemia at aged 43 back in 2016 and his single 'Two Of Us' paid tribute to her.

The interview has only just aired on Lorraine as only days after he promoted the single, news of his sister's sudden passing surfaced.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News