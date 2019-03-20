Lottie Tomlinson Posts Heartbreaking Statement About Being ‘Incomplete’ Without Sister Félicité

Lottie Tomlinson posts an emotional tribute to her sister, Félicité. Picture: Instagram

Louis Tomlinson’s sister has spoken out about the tragic loss of Félicité to a suspected heart attack.

Lottie Tomlinson has posted an emotional tribute to her sister, Félicité Tomlinson, after she passed away last week from a suspected heart attack.

Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Félicité Cancelled Trip To Bali Before Her Sudden Death At 18

She took to Instagram to share some childhood photos of her and her little sister, who was also known as ‘Fizzy’, and spoke of her heartbreak at the news.

Lottie wrote, “My Fizzy, my baby sister, my best friend. I’m incomplete without you, I’m empty. I can’t picture my life without you. I wish we could have lived life together for a little longer.

“Mama needed you and you needed her, you’re finally together again. I love you always, Dotty x”

Before Félicité’s tragic death, Lottie had been traveling in Bali, where her younger sisterwas due to visit her, but recently cancelled her trip.

The family had already suffered heartbreak when their beloved mother, Johannah Deakin passed away in December 2016 after suffering from leukaemia.

Our thoughts are with Lottie, Louis and their family at this time.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News