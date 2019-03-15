Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Félicité Cancelled Trip To Bali Before Her Sudden Death At 18

Félicité Tomlinson was planning on meeting sister Lottie in Bali. Picture: Félicité Tomlinson/Instagram

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Félicité had plans to visit Bali before her tragic death at 18 years old – the Instagram blogger was planning to meet her older sister Lottie on her travels.

Félicité Tomlinson apparently cancelled her trip to Bali weeks before her sudden death.

Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister was planning to meet up with their other sister Lottie in Bali, Indonesia, but had seemingly cancelled the trip before suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

Louis Tomlinson's Sister, Felicité's Last Posts On Instagram Story Were About Him

In January she told fans on Twitter she’d had her jabs for the holiday after sharing a Snapchat while sat in a doctor’s surgery.

Félicité Tomlinson had tweeted in January about visiting Bali. Picture: Félicité Tomlinson/Twitter

“Just a check-up and had some bloods taken, had my jabs for Bali,” she wrote.

Félicité was reportedly planning on meeting up with her sister Lottie in Bali, who is still travelling around Indonesia.

And when fans on Twitter quizzed the social media star about her next holiday, she told them of her plans to head to Bali.

At the end of January the teenager spoke about being “in love to the point of pain”.

She tweeted: “Have you ever loved someone to the point of pain I can’t deal with it.

“I don’t mean because they don’t love you back or a breakup just when it’s such overwhelming love it feels physically heavy and painful.”

Félicité had recently turned her hand to DJ-ing, and was also working as a successful model, fashion designer and social media influencer.

The tragic news comes over two years after the family lost their mum, Johannah Deakin, to leukaemia.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News