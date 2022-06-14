Lizzo Changes Lyric In New Song 'Grrrls' After Listening To Fans' Complaints

14 June 2022, 17:50 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 17:55

Lizzo is changing a lyric in her song 'GRRRLS'
Lizzo is changing a lyric in her song 'GRRRLS'. Picture: Getty / Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo is releasing a new version of 'Grrrls' after the original contained a harmful word.

Lizzo released 'Grrrls' just a few days ago, but a new version of the song is being released after fans noticed a derogatory word in the lyrics.

In a statement shared by Lizzo on Monday night, she told fans she'd listened to their concerns and is 'taking action.'

There's Going To Be A Documentary About Lizzo

She wrote: "It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS'. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

Lizzo at the premiere of her show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Lizzo at the premiere of her show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Picture: Getty

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or unintentionally.)"

She went on: "I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."

Lizzo is about to release her second album
Lizzo is about to release her second album. Picture: Getty

The pop icon signed off with: "Xoxo, Lizzo."

'Grrrls' originally contained an ableist slur which received a lot of backlash over the weekend.

Lizzo's sophomore album 'Special' is due for release in July and 'Grrrls' is the second single from the album, after 'About Damn Time' which was released in April.

