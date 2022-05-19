There's Going To Be A Documentary About Lizzo

Lizzo is coming out with her very own documentary! Picture: HBO Max/Getty

Lizzo will be the subject of a documentary detailing her journey to superstardom, here is everything we know so far!

It's about damn time!

There's going to be a documentary about all things Lizzo! It was announced earlier this week that the 34-year-old musician will be the subject of an upcoming film by HBO Max.

News broke on Wednesday (May 18) that the currently untitled project will arrive in the months following the pop star's fourth studio album, 'Special', which is set to drop on July 15.

HBO Max revealed that the documentary will tell “the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise," the film is currently being referred to as Untitled Lizzo Documentary.

Lizzo will be releasing a documentary about her career later this year. Picture: Getty

The team behind the project went on to share that the film will give "an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love, and international stardom."

Rolling Stone reported that Lizzo released a statement after the documentary announcement, she said: "Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started.

"From ‘Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process," the singer continued.

Lizzo is an executive producer for her upcoming documentary film. Picture: Getty

About damn time I could announce this. An intimate look at the one-and-only @Lizzo's rise to fame is coming to HBO Max this fall. pic.twitter.com/39MjjsYLp1 — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 18, 2022

She went on to hint that the doc will explore the trials and tribulations that she's faced throughout her career, saying: "It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Not only will the film be a deep dive into Lizzo's experience in the music business but the star also serves as an executive producer for the project.

Untitled Lizzo Documentary will be directed Doug Pray and is expected to drop in the autumn of this year.

The pop sensation kicked off her new era with the release of 'About Damn Time', the song served as the lead single from her upcoming album and quickly became the subject of viral TikTok dance!

