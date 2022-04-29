Lil Nas X Is Going On His First Tour: All The Details On 'Long Live Montero'

Lil Nas X is going on his first-ever tour. Picture: Getty

Everything you need to know about Lil Nas X's first world tour, Long Love Montero – from when it kickstarts to when he's coming to the UK.

Lil Nas X is going on tour! The 23-year-old star announced that he will soon be embarking on his first-ever stadium tour in support his debut studio album, 'Montero'.

The Long Live Montero World Tour was announced by the hit-maker on April 26, taking to social media to share the incredible news with his loyal fan base.

The 'Industry Baby' musician posted a trailer to Twitter, teasing what he has in store for his curated show. In the clip, the star can be heard calling the concerts “my world, my universe” where “everyone’s allowed, except gay people”.

Lil Nas X will begin the Long Live Montero Tour in September 2022. Picture: Alamy

When speaking about the upcoming tour, Lil Nas affectionately wrote to his whopping 12.4 million followers on Instagram: "And u better come. or don’t idc lol.. jk i do care please come ok? deal? [sic]"

Initially, there were 21 dates included in the global tour before his team added six more shows due to popular demand!

Nas – whose real name is Montero – took to Instagram to announce the bonus dates, writing: "Since tickets are selling out i will be adding more dates in new york, chicago, atlanta, detroit, toronto and la [sic]."

To celebrate his smash-hit debut record, the rapper will be jet setting across the globe, completing legs in North America and Europe.

Lil Nas X has annouced 27 dates for his world tour. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

When does Lil Nas' Long Live Montero World Tour begin?

The 'Old Town Road' singer will embark on his tour on September 6, kickstarting the Long Live Montero in Detroit, Michigan.

Lil Nas X will conclude his hotly-anticipated first tour two months later on November 17 in Barcelona – however, tickets are selling out so quickly that fans are already theorising that he could add more dates...

When does Lil Nas X's tour come to the UK?

At the time of writing, Lil Nas has only one show lined up for the UK, performing at the Eventim Apollo in London on Novemebr 12.

The 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' star has announced seven dates in Europe thus far, he will be taking audiences by storm in Amterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Paris, Brussels as well as the aforementioned Barcelona and London dates.

