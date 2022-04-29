Lil Nas X Is Going On His First Tour: All The Details On 'Long Live Montero'

29 April 2022, 16:21

Lil Nas X is going on his first-ever tour
Lil Nas X is going on his first-ever tour. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Everything you need to know about Lil Nas X's first world tour, Long Love Montero – from when it kickstarts to when he's coming to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lil Nas X is going on tour! The 23-year-old star announced that he will soon be embarking on his first-ever stadium tour in support his debut studio album, 'Montero'.

The Long Live Montero World Tour was announced by the hit-maker on April 26, taking to social media to share the incredible news with his loyal fan base.

Lil Nas X Made The Most Epic TikTok With Stars Including Olivia Rodrigo & Avril Lavigne

The 'Industry Baby' musician posted a trailer to Twitter, teasing what he has in store for his curated show. In the clip, the star can be heard calling the concerts “my world, my universe” where “everyone’s allowed, except gay people”.

Lil Nas X will begin the Long Live Montero Tour in September 2022
Lil Nas X will begin the Long Live Montero Tour in September 2022. Picture: Alamy

When speaking about the upcoming tour, Lil Nas affectionately wrote to his whopping 12.4 million followers on Instagram: "And u better come. or don’t idc lol.. jk i do care please come ok? deal? [sic]"

Initially, there were 21 dates included in the global tour before his team added six more shows due to popular demand!

Nas – whose real name is Montero –  took to Instagram to announce the bonus dates, writing: "Since tickets are selling out i will be adding more dates in new york, chicago, atlanta, detroit, toronto and la [sic]."

To celebrate his smash-hit debut record, the rapper will be jet setting across the globe, completing legs in North America and Europe.

Lil Nas X has annouced 27 dates for his world tour
Lil Nas X has annouced 27 dates for his world tour. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

When does Lil Nas' Long Live Montero World Tour begin?

The 'Old Town Road' singer will embark on his tour on September 6, kickstarting the Long Live Montero in Detroit, Michigan.

Lil Nas X will conclude his hotly-anticipated first tour two months later on November 17 in Barcelona – however, tickets are selling out so quickly that fans are already theorising that he could add more dates...

When does Lil Nas X's tour come to the UK?

At the time of writing, Lil Nas has only one show lined up for the UK, performing at the Eventim Apollo in London on Novemebr 12.

The 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' star has announced seven dates in Europe thus far, he will be taking audiences by storm in Amterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Paris, Brussels as well as the aforementioned Barcelona and London dates.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

What will Harry Styles wear to the ball?

What Will Harry Styles Wear To Capital's Summertime Ball?

Harry Styles has released 'As It Was'

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics: A Full Breakdown Of The Confessional Track
Is Harry dropping another single?

When Is Harry Styles Next Single Coming Out And Why Fans Think It's 'Daydreaming'
Harry Styles' new song 'Daylight' shares the same name as a Taylor Swift's track from 2019

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift Sharing Song Titles Is The ‘Daylight’ We Need
Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Hot On Capital

Everything you need to know about The Met Gala's 2022 theme...

The Met Gala 2022: 'Gilded Glamour' Theme Explained

Who is on the rumoured Met Gala guest list?

Here's The Rumoured Guest List For The Met Gala 2022: From Taylor Swift To Harry Styles
Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald are still dating

Is Emma Hernan Still Dating Micah McDonald From Selling Sunset?

TV & Film

Florence Pugh was a One Direction stan back in the day

Florence Pugh Went From Being A 1D Stan To Starring Alongside Harry Styles In 'Don't Worry Darling'

TV & Film

Selling Sunset's reunion special is dropping in May following the end of season 5

When Is The Selling Sunset Reunion? Release Date & Who's Joining Revealed
Kris Jenner hinted the Kardashians need to swap out their phone numbers regularly

Fans Spot Something Hilarious On Kris Jenner’s Phone In New Kardashians Episode