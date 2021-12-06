Lil Nas X Made The Most Epic TikTok With Stars Including Olivia Rodrigo & Avril Lavigne

6 December 2021, 15:50

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow and more have joined together to make TikTok history with the new ‘Bing Bong’ trend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lil Nas X just proved there’s no award show in 2021 without a star-studded list of celebs joining together to make an iconic TikTok!

At Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday, the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ hitmaker gathered together some of the biggest names in music to film a spoof of the famous ‘Bing Bong’ trend that’s gone viral on the app.

Lil Nas X Honoured With A Day In His Name In Atlanta

We see Lil Nas X pass the phone to Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Avril Lavigne, Normani, Tinashe, Chloe Bailey and Anitta in the clip, which has already received over 9million likes on TikTok.

The ‘Bing Bong’ bit first went viral on @sidetalknyc’s TikTok account after iconic sounds from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City captivated fans.

Lil Nas X dropped a super iconic TikTok with some fellow celebs
Lil Nas X dropped a super iconic TikTok with some fellow celebs. Picture: Alamy
Olivia Rodrigo joined the 'Bing Bong' TikTok
Olivia Rodrigo joined the 'Bing Bong' TikTok. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Old Town Road’ star simply captioned the video: “BING BONG!” and let the clip do the talking.

Fans were immediately in awe of the TikTok, with many taking to the comments to talk about the iconic line-up of celebs in the video.

“The most random group of celebs but I’m here for it,” wrote one fan.

Avril Lavigne was part of the iconic TikTok
Avril Lavigne was part of the iconic TikTok. Picture: Alamy
Jack Harlow joined Lil Nas X for the TikTok
Jack Harlow joined Lil Nas X for the TikTok. Picture: Alamy

Another dubbed it “video of the year”, and we agree!

The ‘good 4 u’ songstress even took to the comments herself, simply telling Lil Nas X: “Love u [sic].”

We are officially waiting for the next star-studded TikTok to grace the platform!

