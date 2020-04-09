Lady Gaga Has To Be Carried To Her Photoshoot In Elaborate Gown For InStyle Shoot

Lady Gaga had to be carried to her photoshoot location. Picture: Getty / InStyle/Twitter

Lady Gaga will let nothing stop her in the name of fashion, even if it means being carried to a photoshoot.

Lady Gaga’s InStyle cover shoot for their May issue was revealed on Wednesday, showing the ‘Stupid Love’ singer in an array of jaw-dropping gowns and rocking striking, pastel pink hair.

Wearing an elaborate hot pink gown covered in ruffles in true Gaga style, the international songstress – who has just raised $35million for the COVID-19 relief fund – gave us a hint of the theme of her ‘Chromatica’ album by teaming the frock with huge silver cuffs and a dangerous-looking spiked collar.

Lady Gaga Apologises For Cutting Off Jimmy Fallon & Announces Line-Up For 'One World: Together at Home'

However, the detailed ensemble required Gaga be carried to and from each location of the shoot to avoid her dress getting dirty, and honestly we expected nothing less from the style icon.

oh to carry @ladygaga in couture through a forest pic.twitter.com/P35yOxDb8q — InStyle (@InStyle) April 8, 2020

In a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, the 34-year-old can be seen in the arms of a man helping out on set as she hilariously lays with her arms crossed over her chest.

Acknowledging the hilarious situation and making the rest of the production crew laugh, Gaga shouts: “Fashioooon!” as she’s lifted over the gravel and grass and through a forest until they reach her shoot location.

Gaga is on the May cover of InStyle USA in which she opened up about her plans to walk down the aisle and hopefully become a mum.

The star is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky, who she confirmed her romance with in February, and has now candidly opened up about wanting a family.

Asked what she wants to get out of life, she replied: “Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation.”

She said: “I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."

Gaga’s boyfriend is the executive director of the Parker Foundation, which supports philanthropic projects in areas such as life sciences and global public health.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mum. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it,” she added.

Lady Gaga has been dating Michael Polansky since the start of the year. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

She continue: “Then it comes out and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny, everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the womb’.”

Lady Gaga pushed back the release date of her next album ‘Chromatica’ from April 10 to later on in the year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, she’s been focusing her efforts on partnering with Global Citizen to raise $35million and has organised a broadcast event to boost the mood of the globe, with a concert involving the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Elton John.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lady Gaga News