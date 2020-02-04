Lady Gaga And New Boyfriend Michael Polansky Confirm Relationship With Adorable Instagram Post

Lady Gaga confirmed her relationship with Michael Polansky. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

One month after she was spotted kissing a ‘mystery man’ at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga, 33, has confirmed her relationship with her new boyfriend.

The ‘Poker Face’ songstress is dating investor Michael Polansky and decided to share their romance with the world by posting a cute Instagram snap to her 39.2million followers.

Rounding off their trip to Miami where Gaga performed at the pre-Super Bowl 2020 party, the pop star’s picture showed herself sat in her new beau’s lap as he holds one around her waist and the other on her thigh.

Lady Gaga performed at a pre-game show ahead of the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

Gaga looks as sensational as always, wearing a fishnet cover-up over her bright blue bikini and displaying her newly-died pink tresses in an effortless, messy half-up ‘do.

She wrote in the caption: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Gaga confirmed their relationship after performing in Miami on Saturday night, where Michael was apparently spotted chatting with his new girlfriend’s mother Cynthia Germanotta.

He and the ‘Speechless’ singer were also seen dancing alongside her sister Natali during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance.

Michael is reportedly a Harvard graduate who has run Facebook founder Sean Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy for the past 10 years.

The couple are thought to have met through events thrown at Sean Parker’s LA home and “connected” at the entrepreneur’s birthday party in December 2019.

They then set tongues wagging when they were caught on video sharing a kiss at midnight in New Year’s Eve, unable to keep their hands off of one another as the countdown approached.

Gaga and Michael have since been flooded with congratulatory messages since she confirmed their relationship on Instagram, with many pointing out the romantic way he’s looking at her in the photo.

We’re so happy for Gaga!

