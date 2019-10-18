Lady Gaga Fell Dramatically Off The Stage Whilst Being Carried By A Fan

Lady Gaga fell off the stage during her Las Vegas show. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Lady Gaga took a huge tumble off the stage during an Enigma show at her Las Vegas residency.

Lady Gaga, ever the professional, trooped on through to the end of her stellar show in Las Vegas last night after a dramatic fall from the stage. The craziest part was that Gaga fell off the stage with a fan!

The fan had been invited onto the stage earlier on the show however when dancing with the 'Shallow' superstar, things didn't really go to plan and he lost his footing in a BIG way.

Lady Gaga has a Las Vegas residency called Engima. Picture: Getty

The fan who caught the incident on camera captioned the video 'holy s***, I can't believe I got that on camera, wait for her fall. Holy s***'. However, Gaga played off the incident upon returning to the stage, saying "It's amazing - we love each other so much we fell off the damn stage."

What a hero. She continued, "We fell into each other's arms. We're like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that."

Holy shit Lady Gaga just fell right in front of me pic.twitter.com/4AUZNXjiNl — ash hole (@idkpinecone) October 18, 2019

Gaga was of course, reassured the fan after the fall. "Everything's okay" she told the audience, "The only thing that's not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up."

She told the fan "Don't worry, everything's fine. It's not your fault -could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?"

