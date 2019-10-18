Lady Gaga Fell Dramatically Off The Stage Whilst Being Carried By A Fan

18 October 2019, 13:06

Lady Gaga fell off the stage during her Las Vegas show
Lady Gaga fell off the stage during her Las Vegas show. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Lady Gaga took a huge tumble off the stage during an Enigma show at her Las Vegas residency.

Lady Gaga, ever the professional, trooped on through to the end of her stellar show in Las Vegas last night after a dramatic fall from the stage. The craziest part was that Gaga fell off the stage with a fan!

The fan had been invited onto the stage earlier on the show however when dancing with the 'Shallow' superstar, things didn't really go to plan and he lost his footing in a BIG way.

Lady Gaga New Album: The 'Shallow' Singer Teases #LG6 In Studio Photo

Lady Gaga has a Las Vegas residency called Engima
Lady Gaga has a Las Vegas residency called Engima. Picture: Getty

The fan who caught the incident on camera captioned the video 'holy s***, I can't believe I got that on camera, wait for her fall. Holy s***'. However, Gaga played off the incident upon returning to the stage, saying "It's amazing - we love each other so much we fell off the damn stage."

What a hero. She continued, "We fell into each other's arms. We're like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that."

Gaga was of course, reassured the fan after the fall. "Everything's okay" she told the audience, "The only thing that's not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up."

She told the fan "Don't worry, everything's fine. It's not your fault -could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?"

Download our free app now to keep up to date with all the pop news you need in your life!

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga has been in the studio for her new album

Lady Gaga New Album: The 'Shallow' Singer Teases #LG6 In Studio Photo

Hot On Capital

Kylie Jenner has branded Stormi a 'daddy's girl'.

'Daddy's Girl' Stormi Isn't Here For Kylie Jenner's 'Rise And Shine' Remix As She Demands Travis Scott's Music In 'Cute' Video

News

Fans' theory behind a funny tweet sent to Niall Horan.

Kylie Jenner's Fans Think She Sent Niall Horan 'Rise And Shine' Tweet From Burger King's Account
Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 Tour: Set List, Dates And Who Is Supporting The Group?

Little Mix

Liam Payne's new album will be released in December

Liam Payne Album: 'LP1' Release Date, & Details On The One Direction Star’s Debut Album
Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

Little Mix Announce The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Little Mix

Adele is apparently releasing her new single on Friday 18 October

Is Adele Releasing Her Comeback Single In The Coming Weeks? Star's Next Album 'To Drop In November'

Adele