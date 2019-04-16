Kim Kardashian Re-ignites Taylor Swift Feud By Launching Perfume On Same Day Taylor's New Music Will Drop

16 April 2019, 16:34

Kim Kardashian is launching a perfume on the same day Taylor Swift is dropping new music
Kim Kardashian is launching a perfume on the same day Taylor Swift is dropping new music. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift’s next projects have clashing launch dates, and Swifties don’t think it’s a coincidence.

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift’s long-running feud appears to have re-ignited itself after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced her perfume would be launching on the same day Taylor’s seventh album is expected to drop.

Taylor has been teasing the release of new music since February, dropping subtle hints and clues as she counts down to April 26 – when we’ll either see the launch of an entirely new album or a new song. Meanwhile, Kim has just announced her next perfume product in collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner.

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Theme And What '4.26' Means

The reality TV queen shared a picture of herself and Kylie on Instagram, writing: “KKW FRAGRANCE X KYLIE launching 4/26 at NOON on kkwfragrance.com”, and her upload was soon branded “shady” by many Swifties.

“4.26 is Taylor’s day,” one person fired back, as another said: “You would launch on the same day as Taylor Swift.”

“You are literally using Taylor’s hype and fame of April 26 as your own benefit,” replied another.

Taylor has been hinting at her launch date for weeks, cryptically writing “4.26” in every caption of her recent uploads – which fans think has something to do with the song ‘Story Of Us’ from her third album ‘Speak Now’ in which she sang the lyrics “looks a lot like a tragedy now, next chapter”.

Fans are now adamant the pop star's seventh album will be her "next chapter".

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Taylor Swift's Next Album

More Music News

See more More Music News

Olly Murs awkwardly bumped into Gary Barlow in the toilets

WATCH: Olly Murs Tells Awkward Encounter With Gary Barlow In The Toilet

Olly Murs

Bebe Rexha has revealed she has bipolar disorder

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: ‘I Just Want You To Accept Me’
Cheryl hasn't ruled out using sperm donors for future children

Cheryl Wants More Children And ‘Would Consider Sperm Donor’ For Another Baby
Liam Payne partied with 5SOS at Coachella

Liam Payne Hanging Out With 5SOS At Coachella Has Everyone Begging For A Collaboration
Justin Bieber liked a comment on Instagram, hinting at an Ariana Grande collab

Justin Bieber Hints At Possible Collaboration With Ariana Grande On Instagram

Justin Bieber

Hot On Capital

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton apparently didn't hide their romance during the Strictly tour

Stacey Dooley And Kevin Clifton Romance Was ‘Open Secret’ During Strictly Tour

TV & Film

Cheryl will star on Ru Paul's Drag Race as a guest judge

Cheryl And Emma Bunton To Guest Judge Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

TV & Film

Taylor Swift fan thinks they've cracked the code to her cryptic new music teaser

This Taylor Swift Fan Thinks They've Cracked Her Cryptic TS7 Album Clue

Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner posts 'spoiler' about Game Of Thrones final series

Game Of Thrones Fans Panic As Sophie Turner Posts 'Spoiler' On Instagram

TV & Film

Fans noticed a reference to Hodor in season eight of Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones, Season 8: Fans Spot Hodor In First Episode Of Eighth Series

TV & Film

Dan Edgar is 'upset' about the rumours he cheated on Chloe Sims

TOWIE’s Dan Edgar ‘Sick Of Lies’ About Chloe Sims Romance – Following Claims He 'Got With Another Woman'

TV & Film