The Kids From 'Everything Has Changed' Star In New Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift Music Video

By Capital FM

The children who starred in Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's first collaboration 'Everything Has Changed' are all grown up in the duo's new music video for 'The Joker And The Queen'.

The kids who featured in the adorable 'Everything Has Changed' music video – Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's 2013 collaboration – also star in the icons' brand new video for their new collab 'The Joker And The Queen'.

'The Joker And The Queen' is Ed's latest single off his 2021 album 'Equals' and is another creation in the string of collaborations with good friend Taylor.

The video for their first song 'Everything Has Changed' sees two kids – looking like a young Ed and Tay – become best friends at school, sitting next to each other on the bus, playing together and dancing together at the school disco!

The kids from 'Everything Has Changed' are all grown up. Picture: YouTube

The Joker And The Queen is Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's latest collab. Picture: YouTube

In 'The Joker And The Queen' video, the story follows on and the kids are all grown up, making their way through high school.

It shows the former childhood sweethearts at separate parties, seemingly not as close as they once were.

Who are the kids in 'The Joker And The Queen' and 'Everything Has Changed' videos?

The kids in both the 'Everything Has Changed' and 'The Joker And The Queen' music videos are Jack and Ava, who first met in 2013 when they were cast in Taylor and Ed's first music video.

They actually had a reunion in 2018, sharing a sweet picture together which Ava captioned: "EHC reunion."

These days, Ava has seemingly graduated from high school and has a boyfriend IRL.

Meanwhile, Jack has been documenting his life in Southern California on an Instagram profile he shares with his two other brothers.

While their jobs on 'The Joker And The Queen' music video would have been kept top secret, Jack did share a series of photos from his visit to Taylor's hometown of Nashville in January, which is when it seems the video was filmed.

"The first free minute we had in Nashville was at 11:30 at night but we just had to see some of the city," he captioned the pictures, one of which included co-star Ava.

Who else is kicking themselves for missing this reunion!?

Fans have naturally already flooded the post with comments about 'The Joker And The Queen' after Ed and Taylor's music video announcement.

How old are the kids in 'Everything Has Changed' and 'The Joker And The Queen' now?

Stars of the iconic music videos Ava and Jack are now around 19 or 20 years old, as Ava posted a 'senior year' photo in August 2020 with the hashtag 'back to school', when she would have been 17/18.

Jack is around the same age, but keeps most of his life off of social media.

