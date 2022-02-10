Joe Alwyn Gave Rare Insight Into 'Happy' Relationship With Taylor Swift

10 February 2022, 11:39

Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Joe Alwyn made a rare comment about his relationship with Taylor Swift after being asked about his love life on a media panel – here's what he had to say.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have remained infamously tight-lipped about their relationship – but the Conversations With Friends star has let a comment about his beau slip.

The pop sensation and actor are thought to have begun dating in 2017, with both parties rarely making public comments about the romance – apart from in Taylor's songs, of course...

Speaking on a panel for the upcoming BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, Joe gave a mini shout-out to his 'happy' relationship with the iconic songstress.

Joe Alwyn gave girlfriend Taylor Swift a little mention. Picture: Alamy

The panel opened up questions for the Conversations With Friends cast to the audience, one fan asked Joe if he'd ever had an open relationship.

The Favourite actor replied: "People can do whatever they want that makes them happy."

He then took a moment to reflect on his own love life, saying: "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."

The 30-year-old then later added that personally, he felt that open relationships "seem exhausting".

Taylor Swift has kept very private about life with her boyfriend. Picture: Alamy
Joe Alwyn gave Taylor Swift a mention on his panel. Picture: Alamy

Taylor and Joe's six-year relationship has largely been kept out of the limelight, but the couple has made a handful of few and far between comments.

The 'All Too Well' songstress gave a little insight into life with her boyfriend with Rolling Stone in 2020, mentioning that falling in love can be scary, "especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."

She further dished on Joe: "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

Clearly, the privacy is working for the very loved-up couple, with the pair constantly being surrounded by marriage rumours.

