Joe Alwyn Gave Rare Insight Into 'Happy' Relationship With Taylor Swift
10 February 2022, 11:39
Joe Alwyn made a rare comment about his relationship with Taylor Swift after being asked about his love life on a media panel – here's what he had to say.
Listen to this article
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have remained infamously tight-lipped about their relationship – but the Conversations With Friends star has let a comment about his beau slip.
The pop sensation and actor are thought to have begun dating in 2017, with both parties rarely making public comments about the romance – apart from in Taylor's songs, of course...
Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story
Speaking on a panel for the upcoming BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, Joe gave a mini shout-out to his 'happy' relationship with the iconic songstress.
The panel opened up questions for the Conversations With Friends cast to the audience, one fan asked Joe if he'd ever had an open relationship.
The Favourite actor replied: "People can do whatever they want that makes them happy."
He then took a moment to reflect on his own love life, saying: "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."
The 30-year-old then later added that personally, he felt that open relationships "seem exhausting".
Taylor and Joe's six-year relationship has largely been kept out of the limelight, but the couple has made a handful of few and far between comments.
The 'All Too Well' songstress gave a little insight into life with her boyfriend with Rolling Stone in 2020, mentioning that falling in love can be scary, "especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."
She further dished on Joe: "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."
Clearly, the privacy is working for the very loved-up couple, with the pair constantly being surrounded by marriage rumours.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital