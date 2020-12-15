Will Little Mix Go Ahead With Their 2021 'Confetti' Tour Without Jesy Nelson?

15 December 2020, 11:48

Little Mix will go ahead with their planned 2021 'Confetti' tour
Little Mix will go ahead with their planned 2021 'Confetti' tour. Picture: Little Mix

As Jesy Nelson announces her departure from Little Mix, will the band continue with their 2021 'Confetti' tour?

Little Mix announced their 2021 'Confetti' tour in November along with their sixth album, but as Jesy Nelson's announced she's leaving the band many fans are left questioning whether Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne will go ahead with the dates as planned?

Let's take a look at what the band's plans are for the future including their scheduled UK & Ireland tour dates.

Little Mix Tour 2021: Confetti Tour UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

Following Jesy's emotional statement about her departure from the band after nine years, the girls then posted their own message making it clear to their millions of fans that Little Mix is not 'over' and they can't wait to see everyone on tour.

"We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over."

"We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us."

"We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour."

It's a relief to say the least and we know so many of you will be overjoyed to know the girls are not only continuing on with the band, but with the tour- especially seeing as it will be a whole year since attending any concerts!

The tour is set to kick off in April of 2021, although everything comes with a cloud of uncertainty given the current situation but we will keep you informed with all the latest updates about the tour.

Until then, fingers crossed!

What are the Little Mix: The Confetti Tour dates and venues?

Wed 28 April - Dublin 3Arena
Sat 01 May - Belfast SSE Arena
Tues 04 May - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Wed 05 May - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Fri 07 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Sat 08 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena
Mon 10 May - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tue 11 May - Leeds First Direct Arena
Thu 13 May - London The O2
Fri 14 May - London The O2
Mon 17 May - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Thurs 20 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Fri 21 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Mon 24 May - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Tue 25 May - Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Fri 28 May - Manchester AO Arena
Sat 29 May - Manchester AO Arena


They've also now added two more dates!

Visit their website to get your tickets now!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

More Music News

See more More Music News

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Fact File From Her Age And Height To Her Boyfriend And Siblings
Jesy Nelson has amassed an incredible net worth

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Little Mix Star’s Fortune Revealed

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

Louis Tomlinson's live-stream broke records

Louis Tomlinson’s Live Stream Show Breaks Records

Taylor Swift sparked rumours she's engaged to Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Engagement & Marriage Rumours Grow As Joe Alwyn's Family 'Won't Confirm Or Deny'

Taylor Swift

Hot On Capital

Fans want to change their Netflix icons to Ariana Grande, of course

How To Change Your Icon On Netflix To Ariana Grande

Harry Styles has postponed more tour dates for 2021

Harry Styles Postpones More Tour Dates Planned For February And March
Which Sweetener concerts were filmed for Ariana Grande's documentary?

Which Sweetener Concert Was Filmed For Ariana Grande's 'Excuse Me, I Love You' Tour Documentary?

TV & Film

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury are both boxers. But are they related?

Is Tommy Fury Related To Tyson Fury?

Louis Tomlinson has been with Eleanor Calder for two years

Louis Tomlinson And Girlfriend Eleanor Calder: Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Louis Tomlinson

Bella Thorne age

Bella Thorne's Age, OnlyFans Controversy & Film Roles Revealed

Features