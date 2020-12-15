Will Little Mix Go Ahead With Their 2021 'Confetti' Tour Without Jesy Nelson?

Little Mix will go ahead with their planned 2021 'Confetti' tour. Picture: Little Mix

As Jesy Nelson announces her departure from Little Mix, will the band continue with their 2021 'Confetti' tour?

Little Mix announced their 2021 'Confetti' tour in November along with their sixth album, but as Jesy Nelson's announced she's leaving the band many fans are left questioning whether Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne will go ahead with the dates as planned?

Let's take a look at what the band's plans are for the future including their scheduled UK & Ireland tour dates.

Little Mix Tour 2021: Confetti Tour UK Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

Following Jesy's emotional statement about her departure from the band after nine years, the girls then posted their own message making it clear to their millions of fans that Little Mix is not 'over' and they can't wait to see everyone on tour.

"We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over."

"We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us."

"We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour."

It's a relief to say the least and we know so many of you will be overjoyed to know the girls are not only continuing on with the band, but with the tour- especially seeing as it will be a whole year since attending any concerts!

The tour is set to kick off in April of 2021, although everything comes with a cloud of uncertainty given the current situation but we will keep you informed with all the latest updates about the tour.

Until then, fingers crossed!

What are the Little Mix: The Confetti Tour dates and venues?

Wed 28 April - Dublin 3Arena

Sat 01 May - Belfast SSE Arena

Tues 04 May - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 05 May - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Fri 07 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 08 May - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon 10 May - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tue 11 May - Leeds First Direct Arena

Thu 13 May - London The O2

Fri 14 May - London The O2

Mon 17 May - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 20 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Fri 21 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Mon 24 May - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Tue 25 May - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Fri 28 May - Manchester AO Arena

Sat 29 May - Manchester AO Arena



They've also now added two more dates!

Visit their website to get your tickets now!

