Who’s Headlining Glastonbury 2024?

Rumours have begun circulating around the Glastonbury 2024 line-up. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Rumours about the Glastonbury 2024 line-up are already circulating.

Festival fans are making predictions for Glastonbury 2024 as names begin to swirl around the Pyramid Stage line-up – the most recent being Madonna.

Taylor Swift was another huge name to frequently surround the speculation, but she’s ruled it out herself after adding even more dates to her lengthy Eras Tour in the UK and Europe next year.

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Rihanna and Liam Gallagher also have good odds as headliners.

Here’s who’s rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024:

Dua Lipa has high odds to perform at Glastonbury 2024. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has some pretty good odds of performing at Glastonbury 2024. She performed at the Worthy Farm festival in 2017 and was tipped to be joining Elton John on the stage this year, but she missed the set due to another commitment.

If her recent social media activity is anything to go by, Dua’s also planning a grand return to music. Could the stars align in 2024?

Coldplay have performed at Glastonbury before. Picture: Getty

Coldplay

Coldplay are no strangers to the main stage, having performed in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016.

Following the announcement of a new album, ‘Moon Music’, coming out next year, it would be perfect timing for the band.

Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at the O2. Picture: Getty

Madonna

Festival organiser Emily Eavis dropped a hint Madonna could be set for Glastonbury after posting a photo of the pop legend when she opened her 2023 tour at The O2. “She’s back! Incredible,” she captioned it.

It took no time at all for her Instagram comments to be filled with Glastonbury questions. It’s yet to be confirmed whether Madonna will headline.

Harry Styles is tipped for Glastonbury 2024. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles

That’s right, Harry’s already reached legend status. The former One Direction star performed at Coachella in 2022 and UK fans want a festival show just as epic.

He’s certainly got enough music to fill the Pyramid Stage, releasing his third album ‘Harry’s House’ in May 2022 which brought us bangers like 'As It Was', 'Satellite' and 'Daylight'.

Fans want to see Rihanna headline Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Rihanna

After shutting down the 2023 Super Bowl – where she also made her second baby announcement – fans want to see more huge shows from Rihanna, who’s keeping fans on edge for news of her next album’s release.

While she might not have much in the form of new music to perform on the Pyramid Stage, she’s got the back catalogue of dreams including ‘Umbrella’, ’Pon de Replay’ and ‘Rude Boy’.

Liam Gallagher is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024. Picture: Getty

Liam Gallagher

Liam may be solo this year but he’s set to tour in 2024 to mark 30 years of Oasis’ 'Definitely Maybe'. Whether his brother will join him is something that remains to be seen – Oasis haven’t performed as a group since 2009.

After announcing his UK and Ireland tour dates, there is a space for a Glastonbury slot if he was to be booked.

