Doja Cat Is Joining The Weeknd On Tour This Summer

3 March 2022, 17:42

Doja Cat is joining The Weeknd on his US and Canada tour dates
Doja Cat is joining The Weeknd on his US and Canada tour dates
The Weeknd has announced Doja Cat is joining him on tour later this year.

Fans lucky enough to nab tickets to The Weeknd’s tour in the US and Canada this summer will be getting two for the price of one after he announced icon of our generation Doja Cat is hitting the road with him.

Announcing his US and Canada tour dates for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour before tickets go on sale, The Weeknd added to the poster ‘with Doja Cat’.

Why Did The Weeknd Postpone His Tour To Summer 2022?

The duo collaborated on 'You Right' and we knew it wouldn't be the last we saw of these two performing together!

The tour kicks off in July in Toronto, and fans are holding out hope he’ll announce some more dates across the world after sharing his hopes last year to fill stadiums instead of arenas.

Doja Cat and The Weeknd are close friends
Doja Cat and The Weeknd are close friends. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd is yet to announce any dates for the UK and Europe after cancelling his original world tour – scheduled for 2022 – last year.

In October 2021 the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer he was moving his tour fates back ‘due to constraints of arenas’.

Instead, he wants to give fans an even bigger show, explaining in a statement: “The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022. Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.

Doja Cat will join The Weeknd on tour
Doja Cat will join The Weeknd on tour. Picture: Getty

“Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.”

He added: “New dates forthcoming.”

Fans were divided over his decision to change to a stadium tour, and are expecting prices of tickets to cost significantly more.

Tickets for his US and Canada shows go on sale on 10 March, but his comments are inundated already with questions about dates for Europe.

