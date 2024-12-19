Billie Eilish responds after fan removes Blohsh logo tattoo over meaning controversy

19 December 2024, 14:36

Billie Eilish responds after fan removes Blohsh logo tattoo over meaning controversy
Billie Eilish responds after fan removes Blohsh logo tattoo over meaning controversy. Picture: Sarah Morris/WireImage, @madeline_amerman via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What does Billie Eilish's Blohsh logo mean? Here's what Billie Eilish has said about her brand logo.

A video of a Billie Eilish fan getting their Blohsh logo tattoo removed because of its meaning has just gone viral online. What does the Blohsh logo actually mean though and what has Billie Eilish said in response her fan's tattoo removal?

Ever since Billie Eilish first started releasing merch in 2016, she's been using the 'Blohsh' name and logo. The Blohsh logo is a lopsided stick figure and it's become so synonymous with Billie and her brand that many fans have begun collecting all of Billie's merch with the Blohsh logo. On top of that, some fans have even got Blohsh tattoos.

However, one fan has now removed their Blohsh tattoo following some confusion over what the logo represents.

What does the Blohsh logo mean?

Billie Eilish and Finneas write 'Birds of a Feather' together

In a now deleted video, Billie's fan Maddie Amerman shared footage of her getting her Blohsh tattoo removed with the caption: "Getting this tattoo removed because I didn't really know what it was. I just knew I loved Billie Eilish. Later found out what it represented. Still love you, tho Billie". Billie commented writing: "HUHHH??"

Maddie has since posted another video apologising to Billie. In the video, Maddie says: "I fear I may have gotten the meaning of the tattoo wrong because that's what I was told the second I got it six years ago. I thought it was someone being hanged but apparently it isn't due to Billie's comment."

She added: "So I'm getting it removed due to personal reasons and family history, it has nothing to do with Billie."

So what does the Blohsh logo actually mean? Well, Billie has never personally confirmed what it represents. As far as fans are aware, the stick figure is genderless and has no hidden connotations.

As for the name, fans believe Blohsh comes from people saying Billie Eilish's name quickly but, once again, Billie has not spoken about its meaning.

