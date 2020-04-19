From Bille Eilish And Sam Smith To Taylor Swift And Lizzo – Inside The Stars’ Plush Homes During One World: Together At Home

Pop stars showed us inside their houses during One World: Together at Home. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

The celebrities involved in One World: Together at Home gave us a glimpse inside their quarantine locations during the huge broadcast event.

Saturday 18 April saw celebrities across the globe come together for the Lady Gaga-organised event One World: Together at Home, which saw stars including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more perform songs from their own homes and isolation locations to aid the coronavirus relief fund.

Each of the pop stars involved gave millions a glimpse inside their glamorous homes during the event watched by millions, with many A-listers showing they have relatively modest houses.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas appear to be in quarantine together as they put on a joint performance of ‘Sunny’ for their part of the broadcast event.

Finneas has explained in the past he has a recording studio at his home, so Billie may be residing there in order to turn quarantine into creativity.

With Finneas on the piano, the siblings sat by large double doors overlooking a garden, letting in plenty of light for their chirpy performance.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed 'Sunny'. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

Lizzo also had the outdoors as her background for her rendition of ‘Change is Gonna Come’, surrounded by plants and greenery just outside of her home.

Taylor Swift’s home set-up was exactly as you’d imagine, with a huge piano sat before a rose gold wall adorned with illustrations pink flowers.

Sam Smith joined John Legend for a performance of ‘Stand by Me’ and the stars each displayed incredible homes behind them.

While John sat by a set of shelves holding all of his amazing awards, Sam showed a homely set-up including a white piano, plush grey sofa, and plenty of books.

Sam Smith and John Legend both had their pianos on display. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez had fairy lights wrapped around the tree behind her. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez opted for a much more festival-style location, perched in front of a tree wrapped in fairy lights to sing ‘People’.

Trees lit up behind J-Lo and large candles were on either side for a gorgeous night-time performance.

It's not known where Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are spending their time in quarantine, but the couple have remained in lockdown together for the past few weeks.

With Shawn playing the piano for their duet of 'What a Wonderful World', the harmonies were incredible!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sang 'What a Wonderful World'. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

Elton John also had an outdoor set up for his performance. Picture: Global Citizen/YouTube

Elton John took to his piano outside for ‘I’m Still Standing’, dedicating his song to the working on the frontline while Beyoncé also made an appearance as the sun set behind her.

Beyoncé used her time on camera to highlight the impact of coronavirus on African American communities.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga filmed from what looked like a music room in her Malibu home, where she has her own studio set-up.

