Who are Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics about? The heartbreaking English translation

An English translation of Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics and the personal meaning explained.

Bad Bunny fans are sobbing over the emotional meaning behind his 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics, but who are they about?

In the days since Bad Bunny released his sixth studio album 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS', the record has become a global phenomenon. Not only has the project received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, but all of the tracks have taken over streaming charts and 'DtMF' has quickly emerged as the Puerto Rican star's latest smash hit.

Hot on its heels though is 'Baile Inolvdiable'. The six-minute salsa song contains some of the most revealing lyrics of Bad Bunny's career. Like most Bad Bunny songs, the cut is performed in Spanish. With that in mind, we're here to give you an English translation of the lyrics so you can understand why the song is striking such a chord.

What does 'Baile Inolvidable' mean?

What are Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics about?

'Baile Inolvidable' directly translates to 'unforgettable dance'. Bad Bunny uses the phrase as a metaphor to describe a past love. In the lyrics, Bad Bunny reminisces on a failed relationship and laments how no one can compare to his ex. He starts the song singing: I thought I'd grow old with you / Maybe in another life, in another world, it could be.

Bad Bunny then blames himself for how the relationship ended by adding: If you see me alone and sad, it's my fault / Life is a party that one day ends / And you were my unforgettable dance. Later, he heartbreakingly says: No, I can't forget you / No, I can't erase you / You taught me how to love / You taught me how to dance.

Bad Bunny also makes a reference to a new girlfriend: The way you looked at me, it turned me on / It feels so wrong not to have you close / The new girl's good, but she doesn't have your lips / My devil, my angel, my crazy girl.

Who are Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics about?

Bad Bunny is yet to say who he wrote 'Baile Inolvidable' about but, based on his relationship history, fans think that it could be about jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri who Bad Bunny dated between 2017 and 2022.

Bad Bunny has since dated Kendall Jenner so it's possible that the "new girl" in the song is Kendall but he could be referencing a separate relationship he had in private.

Bad Bunny - 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics English translation

INTRO

I thought I'd grow old with you

Maybe in another life, in another world, it could be

In this one, all that's left is for me to leave one day

And only see you in the sunset

If you see me alone and sad, don't talk to me

If you see me alone and sad, it's my fault

Life is a party that one day ends

And you were my unforgettable dance

And you were my unforgettable dance

Eh-eh, eh-eh

Eh-eh, eh-eh

INTERLUDE: Jacobo Morales

While one is alive

One must love as much as possible

CHORUS

I thought I'd grow old with you

Maybe in another life, in another world, it could be

In this one, all that's left is for me to leave one day

And only see you in the sunset

If you see me alone and sad, don't talk to me

If you see me alone and sad, it's my fault

Life is a party that one day ends

And you were my unforgettable dance

REFRAIN

No, I can't forget you

No, I can't erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

No, I can't forget you

No, I can't erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

VERSE 1

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, hey

Tell me, how can I forget you?

There's a new move I wanna show you

At night, I can't even sleep anymore

All I do is dream of you

REFRAIN

No, I can't forget you

No, I can't erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

VERSE 2

The way you kissed me, the way I made you feel

The way you looked at me, it turned me on

It feels so wrong not to have you close

The new girl's good, but she doesn't have your lips

My devil, my angel, my crazy girl

My devil, my angel, my crazy girl, hey

INTERLUDE

This sounds amazing

Let's do it again

Like last night, like last night

Dum-dum, dum-dum, du-du-dum

Bring it, baby girl, bring it

There, there, there, let's go!

REFRAIN

No, I can't forget you

No, I can't erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

VERSE 3

Oh, I can sleep with anyone

But I don't wanna wake up with just anyone

Only with you, with you

I only dance with you, no one else but you

A kiss to wherever you are, wherever you are, baby

REFRAIN

No, I can't forget you

No, I can't erase you

You taught me how to love

You taught me how to dance

VERSE 4

I've had many girlfriends

But none like you

I don't have my sun anymore, I live on the moon

If I think of you, I'd go for it in an instant

Eh-eh, my devil, my angel, my crazy girl

My devil, my angel, my crazy girl, eh-eh

