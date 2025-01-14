Who are Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics about? The heartbreaking English translation

Bad Bunny fans are sobbing over the emotional meaning behind his 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics, but who are they about?

In the days since Bad Bunny released his sixth studio album 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS', the record has become a global phenomenon. Not only has the project received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, but all of the tracks have taken over streaming charts and 'DtMF' has quickly emerged as the Puerto Rican star's latest smash hit.

Hot on its heels though is 'Baile Inolvdiable'. The six-minute salsa song contains some of the most revealing lyrics of Bad Bunny's career. Like most Bad Bunny songs, the cut is performed in Spanish. With that in mind, we're here to give you an English translation of the lyrics so you can understand why the song is striking such a chord.

What does 'Baile Inolvidable' mean?

Bad Bunny shows fans his girlfriend and his dog

What are Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics about?

'Baile Inolvidable' directly translates to 'unforgettable dance'. Bad Bunny uses the phrase as a metaphor to describe a past love. In the lyrics, Bad Bunny reminisces on a failed relationship and laments how no one can compare to his ex. He starts the song singing: I thought I'd grow old with you / Maybe in another life, in another world, it could be.

Bad Bunny then blames himself for how the relationship ended by adding: If you see me alone and sad, it's my fault / Life is a party that one day ends / And you were my unforgettable dance. Later, he heartbreakingly says: No, I can't forget you / No, I can't erase you / You taught me how to love / You taught me how to dance.

Bad Bunny also makes a reference to a new girlfriend: The way you looked at me, it turned me on / It feels so wrong not to have you close / The new girl's good, but she doesn't have your lips / My devil, my angel, my crazy girl.

BAD BUNNY - BAILE INoLVIDABLE (Video Oficial) | DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Who are Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics about?

Bad Bunny is yet to say who he wrote 'Baile Inolvidable' about but, based on his relationship history, fans think that it could be about jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri who Bad Bunny dated between 2017 and 2022.

Bad Bunny has since dated Kendall Jenner so it's possible that the "new girl" in the song is Kendall but he could be referencing a separate relationship he had in private.

Bad Bunny - 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics English translation

INTRO
I thought I'd grow old with you
Maybe in another life, in another world, it could be
In this one, all that's left is for me to leave one day
And only see you in the sunset
If you see me alone and sad, don't talk to me
If you see me alone and sad, it's my fault
Life is a party that one day ends
And you were my unforgettable dance
And you were my unforgettable dance
Eh-eh, eh-eh
Eh-eh, eh-eh

INTERLUDE: Jacobo Morales
While one is alive
One must love as much as possible

CHORUS
I thought I'd grow old with you
Maybe in another life, in another world, it could be
In this one, all that's left is for me to leave one day
And only see you in the sunset
If you see me alone and sad, don't talk to me
If you see me alone and sad, it's my fault
Life is a party that one day ends
And you were my unforgettable dance

REFRAIN
No, I can't forget you
No, I can't erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance
No, I can't forget you
No, I can't erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance

VERSE 1
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, hey
Tell me, how can I forget you?
There's a new move I wanna show you
At night, I can't even sleep anymore
All I do is dream of you

REFRAIN
No, I can't forget you
No, I can't erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance

VERSE 2
The way you kissed me, the way I made you feel
The way you looked at me, it turned me on
It feels so wrong not to have you close
The new girl's good, but she doesn't have your lips
My devil, my angel, my crazy girl
My devil, my angel, my crazy girl, hey

INTERLUDE
This sounds amazing
Let's do it again
Like last night, like last night
Dum-dum, dum-dum, du-du-dum
Bring it, baby girl, bring it
There, there, there, let's go!

REFRAIN
No, I can't forget you
No, I can't erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance

VERSE 3
Oh, I can sleep with anyone
But I don't wanna wake up with just anyone
Only with you, with you
I only dance with you, no one else but you
A kiss to wherever you are, wherever you are, baby

REFRAIN
No, I can't forget you
No, I can't erase you
You taught me how to love
You taught me how to dance

VERSE 4
I've had many girlfriends
But none like you
I don't have my sun anymore, I live on the moon
If I think of you, I'd go for it in an instant
Eh-eh, my devil, my angel, my crazy girl
My devil, my angel, my crazy girl, eh-eh

