Alex Newell: 'I Really Love Men! I'm Like Samantha Jones From Sex And The City!' | My Life In 20

Alex Newell | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

To celebrate their upcoming shows at Cadogan Hall in London, we asked vocal sensation Alex Newell to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' album is pure artistry. Each track tells a powerful story of resilience, empowerment and love. It's an album I connect with deeply on an emotional level and I could listen to it endlessly without it losing its impact.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Honestly...Dreamgirls! I’m a stan and I love everything about it. I never tire of the music or watching clips of the show from all across the world!

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

When I was 18, I landed my first major TV show (Glee). It was a pivotal moment that solidified my dedication to pursuing a career in entertainment. It gave me the confidence to believe in my talent and pursue my passion wholeheartedly. It was the beginning of a journey that has shaped my life profoundly.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I could never tell anyone that. You never know where this could go and they might read it and then that opens a whole other can of worms! I think I was dating someone when I was 17 but I’m sure my crush was not on them!

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

My 16th birthday was a special day spent with close friends and family. There was laughter, good food and a lot of love. It marked a transition into a new phase of my life and I remember feeling grateful for the people around me who supported and celebrated me. My mother got me a stretch limo with all my friends and we went to some random restaurant in Boston!

Alex Newell - Attitude (Official Lyric Video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

At 15, I couldn't stand staying in and just watching TV! Now, I’m all about it.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

I fully have no idea. I think I was hell bent on musical theatre.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

Before a performance, I have a specific ritual of listening to a playlist and doing my makeup.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

I would choose to live Oprah Winfrey's life for 12 hours. She's not only achieved immense success in media and business but also used her platform to inspire and uplift millions of people around the world. I would also like to see what this amazing garden of hers looks like.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

I truly don’t remember!

Alex Newell Sings "Independently Owned" from the Broadway Musical Shucked | The Voice Live Finale

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

In 10 years, I hope to have overcome my tendency to procrastinate. I put things off right until the very last moment!!

9) What was your biggest fear when you were nine?

When I was nine, I was absolutely terrified of spiders! I remember once seeing a spider in the house and screaming so loudly that my mom rushed to see what was wrong. The funny thing is I’m still petrified.

8) When you were eight, what did you want to be when you grew up?

At eight years old, I dreamed of becoming a singer and performer. I loved singing around the house and putting on mini concerts for my family. It was clear from a young age that music and performing were my passions.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I think I can sometimes be guilty of lust. I really love men! I'm like Samantha Jones from Sex and the City!

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

I would invite Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, RuPaul, Diana Ross, Nell Carter and Marylin Monroe. Each of these individuals has made an indelible mark on music, culture and society. I just wanna pick so many brains and I know Ru and I would keep it very lively!

Alex Newell – Mama Told Me [Official Music Video]

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Music, my voice, fashion, my friends and family and my cell phone.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Passionate, expressive, resilient and visionary.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Whitney Houston - 'How Will I Know', Dreamgirls - 'I Am Changing' and Shucked - 'Independently Owned'. Each of these songs holds a special place in my heart and has influenced me as an artist.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Performing at Madison Square Garden and divorce...kidding! I would have to say creating a make up brand or a wine line.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Art is my one true love. It's been a constant source of joy, healing and self-expression throughout my life.

You can see Alex perform at Cadogan Hall in London on Sunday, 1st September at 14:30 and 18:30.

Tickets are available: here.

Read more My Life In 20 here:

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'CRASH' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.